'We've had some really hard times': Barack and Michelle Obama finally address divorce rumours in shock interview

The Obamas finally set the record straight on their marriage. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The Obamas finally broke their silence on the divorce speculation - as they admit to going through some tough times together.

The powerhouse couple stunned viewers during the joint interview - finally putting months of speculation to rest.

The former US President, 63, featured as a guest on his wife's podcast IMO, which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson.

Mr Robinson made light of the rumours, asking: "What, you guys like each other?" as Michelle replied: "Oh yeah, the rumour mill."

"She took me back!" Obama joked, adding: "It was touch and go for awhile."

The Obamas addressed the speculation about their marriage. Picture: Alamy

The former First Lady and best-selling author said it was nice to be in the same room as her husband, saying that "when we aren't, folks think we're divorced."

In a sweet moment, Michelle said: "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man".

She added: "And we've had some really hard times. So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."

Mr Robinson said he had been asked about his sister's marriage by fans.

Obama admitted that he missed a lot of the rumour mill and was largely unaware about what people were saying about his marriage.

"These are the kinds of things that I just miss, right? So I don't even know this stuff's going on. And then somebody will mention it to me and I'm all like, "what are you talking about?""

Obama admitted that he missed a lot of the rumour mill and was largely unaware about what people were saying about his marriage. Picture: Alamy

The Obamas have been married for almost 33 years and share daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24.

The speculation began after Michelle skipped Jimmy Carter's funeral and President Donald Trump's inauguration - however, the former First Lady said these were decisions she made herself.

Michelle also set the record straight during a podcast interview with entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, as she joked: "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it".