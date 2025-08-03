BBC launches probe into 'drug use' on Strictly Come Dancing

3 August 2025, 10:42

Strictly Come Dancing Television Show Studio
BBC launches probe into 'drug use' on Strictly Come Dancing . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The BBC has launched an investigation into alleged cocaine use by two of the stars of Strictly Come Dancing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reports allege their drug use was discussed on the BBC dancing show, and it is said that the corporation had appointed law firm Pinsent Masons to lead the investigation.

According to reports, the allegations were made in a legal submission by law firm Russells in March on behalf of former contestant Wynne Evans, who was dropped by the BBC after apologising for using "inappropriate language" during the launch of the Strictly tour.

Others have also reported drug use on the show, according to The Sun.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us.

"We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further."

Read more: Strictly star left ‘scared and helpless’ after London mugging

Read more: Wynne Evans breaks silence over 'axe' from Strictly live tour following vile sexual comment about co-star

Wynne Evans with his Strictly partner Katya Jones
Allegations were reportedly made in legal submission by lawyers on behalf of Wynne Evans. Picture: Alamy

It is understood that the BBC often appoints external law firms to help it lead investigations, while reporting back to an internal team.

The cast members involved in the investigation were not named.

It comes after the BBC launched a review into Strictly in 2024 that looked into allegations of bullying and harassment against former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, made by his former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

The corporation upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made - and introduced a series of new measures aimed at improving welfare.

This included the introduction of a chaperone who is present "at all times" during training room rehearsals.

EastEnders star James Borthwick was also suspended from the BBC after a video emerged of the actor using a disabled slur on the set of the dance programme.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Mill Park

Murder probe launched after fatal attack on 20-year-old language school student

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says one of its staff died in the strike

Palestinian aid group says worker killed in Israeli strike

A Russian missile strike hit a residential area in the city of Mykolaiv

Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at Sochi oil depot - as Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian city

Lucy Hargreaves, who was fatally shot in her home.

Family appeal for information on murder of mother-of-three 20 years on so they can finally achieve 'justice'

Sha'Carri Richardson is the reigning 100m world champion.

World champion sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson arrested over alleged assault on boyfriend

NHS resident doctors protesting outside Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Data reveals impact of five-day resident doctors' strike

Dua Lipa (L) has been granted Kosovo citizenship by the country's president, Vjosa Osmani (R)

Dua Lipa says she is 'so grateful' after being honoured with Kosovo citizenship by country's president

Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)

Hundreds of sick Gazan children to be evacuated to UK and treated by the NHS

KAVON HUSSEIN, who represents the claimants Andrew Wrench and Amy Hopcraft, speaks to the media outside the Supreme Court as it partially overturns a previous court decision on the car finance commission scandal and rules in favour of the lenders.

'Absolute transparency' required on true cost of loans following landmark car finance verdict, lawyer insists

England's Euros-winning Lionesses will receive honours after their dramatic Euro 2025 victory, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has hinted.

Lionesses to receive 'recognition' as Starmer hints at honours for Euros-winning squad

People thought to be migrants scramble to board a small boat near Wimereux in France - it comes as new plans by the UK government to make people smuggling via social media a jailable offense.

People smugglers promoting Channel crossing online face five years behind bars under new government plans

Sandsend, Yorkshire, UK, England - a coastline where four bodies have been discovered in three days

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in three days - as police probe death

A luxurious Range Rover which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to go up for auction - offered with bespoke security features.

Late Queen's Range Rover set for auction with bespoke royal features set to fetch up to £70,000

Manhunt underway after teen 'stabbed to death' in Powerleague car park

Manhunt underway after teen 'stabbed to death' in Powerleague car park

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari is seen after winning the pole position during the qualifying session of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod near Budapest on August 2nd, 2025.

Charles Leclerc edges out McLarens to claim pole position in Hungary

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Hamas release video of emaciated Israeli hostage Evyatar David held in tunnels beneath Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hamas has said it will not disarm until an independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital after a US envoy reportedly claimed they were willing to give up their weapons.

Hamas 'will not disarm until an independent Palestine is recognised', group says following US envoy's Gaza visit
Police officers arrest anti-fascist protesters gathering in support of refugees outside the Thistle Hotel near Barbican. Both pro- and anti-migrant protesters staged demonstrations outside the hotel where migrants are housed,

Nine arrested as anti-asylum protesters and counter groups face-off outside London migrant hotel
Maro Itoje of the British & Irish Lions holds the trophy after his team won the series 2-1 following the third and final rugby union test between the Lions and the Wallabies in Sydney

Lions claim 2-1 series win despite losing final Test against Australia in Sydney

Market Street, Bury

Murder probe after teenager stabbed to death in ‘targeted attack’

Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Lando Norris of Great Britain

Oscar Piastri edges out Lando Norris in final practice in Hungary

Former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe has been sentenced to twelve years of house arrest.

Former Columbian president Álvaro Uribe sentenced to 12 years of house arrest

Richard Dyson

Human remains found in Barnsley identified as man reported missing in 2019

Protesters with Stand Up To Racism gather outside the Thistle City Barbican Hotel in central London,

‘Increased police presence’ at asylum hotel protest

Jon Ruben, who has been remanded in custody charged with child cruelty offences after children became unwell at a summer camp in Leicestershire.

Pensioner remanded in custody after 'sweets laced with sedatives’ linked to children falling ill at summer camp
Grand Ole Opry star and country music legend Jeannie Seely, 85, died on August 1, 2025 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Dolly Parton leads tributes for Don’t Touch Me hitmaker Jeannie Seely who dies aged 85

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

'Punches thrown' between Harry and Andrew in royal bust-up, new book claims

Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Peter

King's nephew Peter Phillips announces engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News