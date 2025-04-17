Beatles fan mail to be showcased in new exhibit featuring dozens of letters sent to Ringo Starr's home

17 April 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 17 April 2025, 21:02

Beatles fan mail to be showcased in new exhibit featuring dozens of letters sent to Ringo Starr's home
Beatles fan mail to be showcased in new exhibit featuring dozens of letters sent to Ringo Starr's home. Picture: Alamy/Joseph Robert O'Donnell

By Shannon Cook

For the first time, fan mail received from Beatles fans across the world will go on display in a brand new exhibit.

The exhibition inspired by "100 letters to Ringo" is being curated by a committed collector.

Dozens of letters written by teenagers for The Beatles' band members - Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison - and delivered to Ringo Starr's homes in London, Liverpool and Surrey.

Among some of the letters from the devoted fans are ones which state: 'Please give to Paul' or 'Please give to John'.

For some reason, the letters ended up being delivered to Ringo Starr.

Several letters urged the band members to write back to the loyal fans.

In a bid to receive a reply from their favourite band member, some fans provided return addresses inside and outside the envelopes.

One of the letters addressed to Ringo Starr
One of the letters addressed to Ringo Starr. Picture: Notting Hillbilly - Joseph Robert O'Donnell

'Fascinating'

Some of the letters came from Australia, Brazil and Spain.

The memorabilia dates from 1965 to 1966.

It's believed the letters may have initially been kept by Roger Hopkins, Ringo's 'odd job man' at his home in Weybridge, Surrey.

The Surrey house was often swarmed by fans from the 'Beatle mania' era.

Mr Hopkins worked for Ringo during the height of his Beatles fame.

Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison regularly visited Ringo's Surrey home.

Collector Joseph Robert O’Donnell, 28, who goes by the name 'Notting Hillbilly', said: "There are 84 letters in total, and more than half of them have clear return addresses.

"I have written letters to these fans, hoping that someone who knows them still lives at the old addresses. The goal is to obtain a further 16 letters and exhibit these fascinating pieces of Beatles history as ‘100 Letters to Ringo’.

"I’d also love to speak to any Royal Mail workers from this time, to learn more about the volume of letters sent to The Beatles”.

Photo of Ringo Starr
Photo of Ringo Starr. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the Beatles' hey day, Mr Hopkins told The Mirror: "John usually turned up on his moped".

"One winter’s day, as John was leaving, he skidded and fell off. There were lots of female fans gathered outside.

"They all rushed over to help John. When I went to check on him, he just grinned and said he was fine. The fans were gobsmacked at the chance to touch and talk to John Lennon".

"He signed autographs for all of them, got back on his moped and headed home".

Earlier this month, Sony Pictures announced there will be four Beatles films, with an April 2028 release date, directed by British filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes.

Paul Mescal will play Sir Paul McCartney while fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan takes on the role of Sir Ringo Starr in a collection of new Beatles biopics.

Also revealed in the cast are Babygirl star and British actor Harris Dickinson, who will play John Lennon, while Mescal's Gladiator II co-star Joseph Quinn portrays George Harrison.

Speaking at the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, which the cast also attended, Sir Sam called the films the "first binge-able theatrical experience".

"I've been trying to make a story about The Beatles for years," he added.

It was already announced that Sir Sam will produce the films under his Neal Street Productions banner alongside its co-founder Dame Pippa Harris, the former chairwoman of Bafta, and Julie Pastor.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd and The Beatles - Sir Paul, Sir Ringo, and the families of Lennon and Harrison - have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Sir Ringo previously appeared to let slip that Saltburn star Keoghan had taken on the role.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many."

JK Rowling conjures up the A-Team as she celebrates yesterday's Supreme Court ruling on what are women

'I love it when a plan comes together': JK Rowling channels the A Team as she celebrates Supreme Court victory

