Time for a hat-trick? David Beckham left with bald patch after DIY buzzcut goes wrong

Victoria Beckham revealed the mishap in a video posted to Instagram. Picture: Instagram/victoriabeckham

By Jennifer Kennedy

The former England star footballer has been left with a prominent bald patch after a DIY haircut went wrong.

One of England's best loved power couples, David and Victoria Beckham, have endured their fair share of ridicule over the years for their daring, and often coordinated, outfit choices. One of their most memorable was a matching all-black leather look that caused a sensation at a Versace event in London in 1999.

But this time the spotlight was on the former England player, who looked sheepish as he moved his hand to reveal a prominent bald patch in a video posted to Instagram by his wife Victoria.

Victoria can be heard stifling laughter as David, now 50, says the accident happened after "the clipper head fell off" as he tried to give himself a haircut.

His wife, the former Spice Girls icon, said: "It does not look good. I'm gonna always be honest with you. It looks terrible."

David and Victoria Beckham in matching leather at the 'Versace Club' Gala party in London in 1999. Picture: Getty

She said their children have eked "hours of content" out of the former footballer's mishap.

David Beckham, who now co-owns American club Inter Miami CF, has sported a number of trend-setting hairstyles over his career, including classic 90s heartthrob highlights and a mini mohawk in 2001.

His current buzzcut style caused a stir when he shaved off his blonde locks while playing for Manchester United in the early 2000s, and has remained a constant staple of the footballer's look ever since.

“I had a hairdresser at the time called Tyler. I said to him: ‘I’m gonna cut my hair’ and he was like: ‘Are you sure? You really want to do that?’” Beckham said in an episode of the family’s Netflix series, Beckham, in 2023.