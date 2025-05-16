The best Mission Impossible premiere pictures as celebs join Tom Cruise on red carpet

16 May 2025, 09:41 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 10:01

Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in London. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)
Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in London. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

By William Mata and Lucy Harvey

Tom Cruise swapped the red carpet to climb onto the side of a parked plane at the star studded UK premiere for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The actor, who is back as Ethan Hunt for one last spy movie, was one of the first arrivals at the Leicester Square gala on Thursday night.

The space outside the Odeon cinema was turned into a mini film set with the plane (which Ethan is seen to hang from in the film’s trailer) sat on a patch of grass with hoarding providing a mountain backdrop. Cruise somewhat recreated the moment by climbing onto the wing and posing for photos.

Tom Cruise stole the show by clambering atop a plane at the premiere
Tom Cruise stole the show by clambering atop a plane at the premiere. Picture: Alamy

The Final Reckoning is the eighth installment in the spy saga which began in 1995 and is based on the 1960s television series of the same name.

It was first seen on Wednesday night when it had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and received a seven minute standing ovation.

Director Christopher McQuarrie was on the red carpet as were stars Simon Pegg, Hannah Waddingham, Hayley Atwell and Mark Gatiss.

There was also a surprising array of celebrities on the red carpet with Michael B Jordan, Dan Walker, Peter Andre, Alex Zane, Rod Stewart, and London mayor Sadiq Khan among those in attendance.

Tom Cruise attends the Global Premiere Red Carpet in support of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning"
Tom Cruise attends the Global Premiere Red Carpet in support of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning". Picture: Getty
Greg Tarzan Davis, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Hannah Waddingham and Tramell Tillman on the Red Carpet
Greg Tarzan Davis, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Hannah Waddingham and Tramell Tillman on the Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

The film cost as much as $400m to make which means that it will need to become the highest grossing film of the series just to make a profit.

But if the film fails to break even it will not be due to a lack of effort from Cruise who has been effervescent in his promotion that has included meeting fans in Seoul and standing on top of the BFI Imax in London.

The star has also recalled a chance encounter at a London takeaway that ultimately led him to meeting Dustin Hoffman and securing a part in the critically acclaimed Rain Man.

Standing on top of the Imax, Cruise said in a video shared to Instagram: “London, UK, the whole world… We cannot wait to share Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning with you all. Now… light the fuse!"

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" - Global Premiere Red Carpet
"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" - Global Premiere Red Carpet. Picture: Getty
Simon Pegg rock some red shaded while posing for photographers
Simon Pegg rock some red shaded while posing for photographers. Picture: Alamy

Who is Tom Cruise?

Age: 62

Highest grossing films: Top Gun: Maverick ($1.5bn at the box office); Mission Impossible: Fallout ($791m); Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol ($694m); Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation ($691m)

Awards: Cruise has never won an Oscar but has three times been nominated - twice for Best Actor and once for Best Supporting Actor. He has won three Golden Globes

Relationships: Cruise has been married three times to Mimi Rogers (1987-1990) Nicole Kidman (1990-2001) and Katie Holmes (2006-2012). He was recently romantically linked to Ana De Armas but this has not been confirmed

Children: Three (Suri, 18, Bella, 31 and Connor, 29)

Religion: Cruise was an outspoken advocate for Scientology in the 1990s and early 2000s but has not widely spoken about it since 2008. It is believed his first wife Mimi Rogers introduced him to the movement

Michael B. Jordan, left, and Tom Cruise pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere
Michael B. Jordan, left, and Tom Cruise pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere. Picture: Alamy
Penny Lancaster, left, and Rod Stewart pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in London. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)
Penny Lancaster, left, and Rod Stewart pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in London. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy
Many are excited to see Severance star Tramell Tillman in the new film
Many are excited to see Severance star Tramell Tillman in the new film. Picture: Getty
Hayley Atwell stunned in a pink number ahead of walking the red carpet
Hayley Atwell stunned in a pink number ahead of walking the red carpet. Picture: Getty
Angela Bassett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere
Angela Bassett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere. Picture: Alamy
Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff plays an assassin named "Paris" in the film
Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff plays an assassin named "Paris" in the film. Picture: Alamy
Nathalie Emmanuel attends the global premiere for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Nathalie Emmanuel attends the global premiere for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Picture: Alamy
Saadiya Khan, left, and Sadiq Khan pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'
Saadiya Khan, left, and Sadiq Khan pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'. Picture: Alamy
One Londoner didn't want to miss his red carpet moment!
One Londoner didn't want to miss his red carpet moment! Picture: Shutterstock

