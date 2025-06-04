From Texas to the Thames: Beyonce to bring her Cowboy Carter tour to London

4 June 2025, 14:03

Queen of the rodeo Beyonce will saddle up in London
Queen of the rodeo Beyonce will saddle up in London. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Beyonce is to bring her Cowboy Carter Tour to London for six performances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 43-year-old will perform her first show in the run on Thursday, followed by shows on June 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16, after the tour for her eighth studio album began in April in the US in Inglewood, California.

The singer last performed in the UK in 2023 on the Renaissance World Tour, which saw her play five dates at the same London venue, and will arrive in the capital having just played five dates in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Opening night of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour in Inglewood, California
Opening night of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour in Inglewood, California. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Pop star Jessie J reveals cancer diagnosis

Read More: Meghan thanks Beyonce after having ‘fun date night’ at 'amazing' Los Angeles concert

So far in the tour, Beyonce's set has seen her perform classic hits such as Love On Top, If I Were A Boy and Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It), along with tracks from her latest album, which saw her move into country music, including Texas Hold 'Em, 16 Carriages and II Most Wanted.

The Houston-born star has also been performing covers of The Beatles' Blackbird and Dolly Parton's Jolene.

Doors are expected to open at 5pm for the show, and the singer has not had a support act on the tour so far.

Following the UK gigs, the singer will move on to Paris, where she will play three nights at the Stade De France, before returning to the US to conclude the tour.

Beyonce announced the London dates after finally winning the album of the year Grammy this year for Cowboy Carter, released in March 2024, she also won the best country album Grammy as well as the country duo/group performance award for her song featuring Miley Cyrus, titled II Most Wanted.

The singer had previously failed to secure the best album prize with 2008's I Am ... Sasha Fierce, 2013's Beyonce, 2016's Lemonade and 2022's Renaissance, and dedicated her win to Linda Martell, who features on the album, who was the first black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The 67th Grammy Awards, held in February, saw the singer extend her lead as the most decorated artist in the event's history with 35 awards.

In March, the King hailed Beyonce as "exceptional" during his online radio show, The King's Music Room, and congratulated her on her first album of the year Grammy.

Beginning her career alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams in Destiny's Child during the 1990s, Beyonce has gone on to have six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums.

She married rapper Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, in 2008, and the couple have three children - Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

After the lawyers wrote to officials to change the ruling - Sofia's mother has now received an approval notice for humanitarian parole for another year.

Seriously ill girl ordered to leave US and return to Mexico granted year's reprieve after warning she could die within days
Greta Thunberg enjoying her time on board the 'aid' ship in a picture posted on social media (L), and embarking on the voyage (R)

'We will act accordingly': Israel threatens Greta Thunberg ship heading for Gaza

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed on his way to school

Boy, 14, hacked to death by samurai sword after 'killer skinned cat in psychotic episode caused by cannabis'

x

'Worst holiday I've ever been on': Brit tourist blasts 'nightmare' at Corfu hotel because there was 'no English food'

A body has been found in the search for 28-year-old Greg Monk, who has been missing in Portugal for over a week.

Body found in search for Scottish man who went missing in Portugal on stag do a week ago

Police searching for Madeleine McCann deploy digger in ‘now or never’ search for missing girl

Police deploy digger at barn in ‘now or never’ radar search for Madeleine McCann

Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan

Manchester City agree fee with AC Milan for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

The boy, named online as Peter Maughan, was killed killed in the crash.

Two men charged with murder after boy, 4, dies in Dartford crash

Netflix star left in agony with broken leg following terrifying bike accident

'Thank God for the NHS': Netflix star left in agony with 'Lime bike leg' following terrifying cycle accident

Low calorie diets could lead to depression, study finds

Revealed: What a low-calorie diet can do to your mental health

The prize pot for the National Lottery EuroMillions is growing after no one claimed Tuesday's £199million prize - which was already a record-setting jackpot

Lucky EuroMillion's winner to become richer than Adele with record £208m jackpot

Dogd could prevent eczema in young children.

Study reveals which pet could prevent eczema in at-risk children

The 46-year-old, who has twice won a national bravery award, then slammed the teenager to the ground and placed his hand over the boy’s face while shouting threats and curse words.

Police hit back at ‘unjust’ decision to sack award-winning officer over ‘lack of respect’ towards knife carrying teen

Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after allegedly being caught smuggling cannabis.

Mother-of-one, 21, becomes latest Brit arrested for drug smuggling as she's held in Munich returning from Thailand

Kai has garnered a huge social media following in recent years.

Man arrested attempting to storm Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to 'marry' his teen granddaughter Kai

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is thought to be in line to be the next Chief of Defence Staff.

Non-pilot RAF ‘money man’ Sir Richard Knighton tipped to take top military post as head of armed forces

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Gaza aid centres close for the day as Israel warns roads leading to hubs 'considered combat zones'
Evelyn, Paityn and Olivia Decker

Police launch manhunt for ex-soldier accused of kidnapping and murdering his three daughters
Jessie J perform an intimate set on the majestic background of Union Chapel in Islington, North London.

Pop star Jessie J reveals cancer diagnosis

38-year-old Greg Monk from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday

Family of Scottish man missing in Portugal for a week 'in living hell' as search focuses on rough terrain
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action

Bruno Fernandes ‘wants to stay at the highest level’ as he turns down Saudi move

The regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), published a report that found travellers face "inconsistent treatment and outcomes" for similar ticketing issues across the railway.

Train firms taking 'disproportionate action' against honest passengers, watchdog warns

Although the committee noted there were "signs of improvement", PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said Sellafield continued to present "intolerable risks".

'Intolerable risks': Shocking report warns UK’s most hazardous nuclear site could leak radioactive water until 2050s
An elderly lady walks with a zimmer frame to her chair

AI foot scanner can spot heart failure weeks before hospital admission, study finds

The Home Office confirmed that 1,194 asylum seekers reached the UK in 18 small boats on Saturday—the highest daily total so far in 2025.

Amber Rudd tells Government to 'get a grip' as record 1,194 Migrants cross channel in one day
Former head of the diplomatic service Lord Simon McDonald stressed to LBC's Andrew Marr that NATO 'couldn't force the UK to do anything'.

‘NATO can’t force the UK to do anything’: Former top diplomat pushes back on defence spending hike

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The about-turn came hours after she was heard saying she had decided to “just pause” until completely ready.

Meghan's U-turn over jam: Duchess promises to begin reselling products and teases new stock
Queen Camilla speaking to Peter James during her visit to the set of ITV’s adaptation of The Roy Grace series, created by Peter James, in Shoreham, West Sussex.

Queen Camilla to star in crime thriller about killer in Buckingham Palace

Meghan posted two adorable pictures of Lilibet

Meghan shares adorable birthday tribute to Princess Lilibet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News