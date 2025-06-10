Beyoncé 'gives away' gig tickets to low-income families after struggling to fill seats at Cowboy Carter London tour

The global superstar has reportedly offered seats to her London tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to families in need through food banks across the city. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

The pop superstar is giving away gig tickets to low-income families after struggling to fill seats during the London leg of her Cowboy Carter tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The global superstar has reportedly donated tickets to her London tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to families in need, distributing them through food banks across the city.

Despite the 43-year-old singer receiving rave reviews for her 40-song setlist - featuring her own renditions of the Beatles' Blackbird and Dolly Parton's Jolene, alongside classics including Crazy in Love and Diva - the tour has struggled to sell all seats in the 62,850-capacity stadium.

The Texas Hold'Em songstress' powerful performance includes the singer riding on a mechanical bull, cavorting through the air on a giant horseshoe, and joined on stage by daughters Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, seven.

Read more: From Texas to the Thames: Beyonce to bring her Cowboy Carter tour to London

Read more: Meghan thanks Beyonce after having ‘fun date night’ at 'amazing' Los Angeles concert

Beyonce won her 32nd Grammy in January as Cowboy Carter was named Album of the Year. Picture: Getty

The Houston-born singer has reportedly distributed unsold tickets to good causes, according to The Sun.

Beyoncé won her 32nd Grammy in January as Cowboy Carter was named Album of the Year.

She is playing six nights in London.

The tour had the highest top-priced ticket of any artist performing in the UK this year - at £950.

However, ticket prices were reduced in the build-up to the tour.

In the fan pre-sale, some tickets cost £620 but these have since been available for around £140.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson said: “Since tickets typically go on sale at least three to six months before the event, organisers may review prices at key points leading up to the show.”