Bezos couple rumoured to set sail for Sicily after £40m wedding festivities

The couple leaves the Aman Venice hotel. Venice, Italy. 29 June, 2025. Italy Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his new wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos are reported to be heading to Italy for their lavish honeymoon.

Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and his bride are rumoured to be heading on their honeymoon in Sicily following a multi-day, multi-million dollar wedding celebration in Venice.

Though unconfirmed, it is believed the coupler headed to Taormina in Sicily, according to The Daily Mail.

Bezos is said to have fallen in love with the town last year when the couple sailed along Sicily’s coast and the Aeolian Islands.

The couple exchanged their vows in a lavish ceremony on the small Venetian island of San Giorgio on Friday.

Bride Lauren Sánchez Bezos shared a photo of the couple posing arm-in-arm as their guests applauded the beaming newly-weds.

The couple goes out on Saturday evening Venice, Italy. 28th June, 2025. Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday, it was revealed that Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, had already been legally married for weeks ahead of the ceremony.

Dozens of stars arrived in the city on Thursday, including tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians and Usher.

Among the celebrities who were pictured on the wedding day were Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner, Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

The son of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the celebrations.

The extravagant celebrations are expected to cost the wealthy couple tens of millions of dollars.

The extravagant wedding celebrations have sparked protests from a variety of groups. Locals campaigning against over-tourism in the historic city, climate change activists and those angered by the Amazon founder's support for US president Donald Trump all voiced their opposition to the event.

On Monday, activists from a group calling itself Everyone Hates Elon revealed a giant image of Mr Bezos in Venice's famous Piazza San Marco with the slogan: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding then you can pay more tax."

Another activist climbed one of the poles in the main St Mark's Square on Thursday, unfurling a banner which said: "The 1% ruins the world."