Bezos to hold pyjama party and Great Gatsby-themed bash as part of divisive three-day wedding

25 June 2025, 17:47

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wave from the taxi-boat as they arrive at the Aman Hotel on June 25, 2026.
Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wave from the taxi-boat as they arrive at the Aman Hotel on June 25, 2026. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Jeff Bezos will host a pajama party, a Great Gatsby-themed party and other lavish celebrations as part of his three-day Venice wedding to Lauren Sanchez, as protests against the festivities continue across the city.

The star-studded wedding will see a host of celebrities, billionaires and superyachts descending on the tiny city for three days, with a range of events planned.

One of these is a pajama party, while the week will also see Bezos host his guests at a party modeled after the elaborate weekly parties thrown by the lonely fictional protagonist of the Great Gatsby.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who portrayed Jay Gatsby in the 2013 movie adaptation, is one of the A-listers expected to attend the wedding, alongside legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and famous talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Other stars that will descend on the city for Bezos’s bash include fellow billionaire Bill Gates, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom and American socialite and influencer Kim Kardashian.

Elton John and Lady Gaga are reportedly scheduled to give private performances at the wedding, though their respective representatives have denied this.

Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump enter a water taxi after arriving at Marco Polo airport at ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on June 24, 2025 in Venice, Italy.
Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump enter a water taxi after arriving at Marco Polo airport at ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on June 24, 2025 in Venice, Italy. Picture: Getty
Jeff Bezos (C) arrives at the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 24, 2026.
Jeff Bezos (C) arrives at the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 24, 2026. Picture: Getty
Lauren Sanchez is sighted ahead of her wedding to Jeff Bezos on June 25, 2025 in Venice, Italy.
Lauren Sanchez is sighted ahead of her wedding to Jeff Bezos on June 25, 2025 in Venice, Italy. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner are also going to attend, according to TMZ, as well as Donald Trump Jr. and his partner.

There are even rumours that Donald Trump himself will make an appearance at the wedding, as he is currently in Europe for the NATO summit in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Bezos is fond of Trump, and was one of many billionaire CEOs to attend the US president’s inauguration ceremony in January, alongside bosses of companies including Google, Apple, Tesla and Meta.

The wedding will see around 250 attendees fly into the World Heritage city, as 95 private jets are expected to land in Venice, and many hotels and water taxis booked out for the multi-day celebration.

Before the festivities began, Bezos, 61, and his wife-to-be hosted a foam party on his $500 million (£371 million) superyacht moored in the city.

Bezos was pictured on the deck of the boat with his fiancée as a huge foam cannon soaked them and their guests, as other guests were seen hitting golf balls from the massive boat into the sea.

Corey Gamble is seen ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding on June 25, 2025 in Venice, Italy.
Corey Gamble is seen ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding on June 25, 2025 in Venice, Italy. Picture: Getty
Activists of international environmental group Greenpeace deploy a giant banner displaying a picture of Jeff Bezos and reading "If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax" at St Mark square in Venice on June 23, 2025.
Activists of international environmental group Greenpeace deploy a giant banner displaying a picture of Jeff Bezos and reading "If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax" at St Mark square in Venice on June 23, 2025. Picture: Getty

While businesses including hotels and water taxi operators relish in the millions of euros that are likely to be spent during the celebrations, others have been protesting what Italian media has called “the wedding of the century.”

The world’s third richest man was reportedly forced to change one of the venues of his wedding as protests against it intensified, with protesters threatening to fill the city’s famous canals with inflatable crocodiles to block guests from arriving.

Locals and activists have condemned the extravaganza for embodying global issues including over-tourism, corporate greed and climate change.

Leading protestor Tommaso Cacciari claimed the protest was successful, and that the party on the third night will no longer be held at the Scuola Grande di Santa Maria della Misericordia, an easily accessible former charity building.

Instead, he said festivities will take place at a building in the former shipyard, the Arsenale, where you "cannot approach by foot" and is "much easier to keep people away."

Locals have accused Bezos of arrogance for "hijacking" the Italian city for his wedding, with one banner reading: “If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax.”

There has been no comment from Mr Bezos's representatives on the protests.

