Bezos's bride Lauren Sanchez shares first picture with new husband after star-studded ceremony

The American journalist and helicopter pilot posted a photo with her new husband, world's third-richest man Jeff Bezos. Picture: Instagram/laurensanchezbezos

By Jennifer Kennedy

Journalist Lauren Sanchez posted a photo on Instagram with billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shortly after the two tied the knot in Venice.

The couple exchanged their vows in a lavish ceremony on the small Venetian island of San Giorgio on Friday.

The 55-year-old journalist, now known as Lauren Sánchez Bezos, shared a photo of the couple posing arm-in-arm as their guests applauded the beaming newly-weds.

Celebrities including fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg offered their congratulations in the comments.

Mrs Sánchez Bezos also shared a solo photo as she posed in the high-necked, full-sleeve lace Dolce and Gabbana gown she wore at the ceremony on San Giorgio Maggiore island.

"Not just a gown, a piece of poetry," she wrote in the caption.

On Thursday, it was revealed that Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, had already been legally married for weeks ahead of the ceremony.

Dozens of stars arrived in the city on Thursday, including Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians and Usher.

Orlando bloom heads to the wedding ceremony on day four of the couple's celebrations. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian was among A-listers who attended the nuptials. Picture: Alamy

Among the celebrities who were pictured on the wedding day were Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner, Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

The son of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the celebrations.

The extravagant celebrations are expected to cost the wealthy couple tens of millions of dollars.

Activists protest the Bezos wedding in Venice's Piazza San Marco on June 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The extravagant wedding celebrations have sparked protests from a variety of groups.

Locals campaigning against over-tourism in the historic city, climate change activists and those angered by the Amazon founder's support for US president Donald Trump all voiced their opposition to the event.

On Monday, activists from a group calling itself Everyone Hates Elon revealed a giant image of Mr Bezos in Venice's famous Piazza San Marco with the slogan: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding then you can pay more tax."

Another activist climbed one of the poles in the main St Mark's Square on Thursday, unfurling a banner which said: "The 1% ruins the world."

The world’s third richest man was reportedly forced to change one of the venues of his wedding as protests against it intensified, with protesters threatening to fill the city’s famous canals with inflatable crocodiles to block guests from arriving.

The protests were criticised by city officials, who said events like the Bezos wedding were important sources of income for the ancient city.

The local activists had planned a more organised protest for Saturday, aiming to obstruct access to canals with boats to prevent guests from reaching a wedding venue.

They modified the protest to a march from the train station after claiming a victory, asserting that their pressure forced organisers to change the venue to the Arsenale, a more easily secured site beyond Venice's congested centre.