Bianca Censori shares true feelings towards Kanye West's nude Grammys stunt

Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Bianca Censori has shared her true thoughts surrounding her and Kanye West's controversial nude Grammys red carpet stunt.

Controversy erupted on Sunday after Censori dropped her fur coat to reveal a barely-there mesh dress, with the pair reportedly crashing the red carpet at the world renowned music awards.

West, 47, and his architect wife, 30, were seen having a tense exchange moments before the stunt.

It led to a flurry of claims suggesting Ms Censori wanted to back out of the naked stunt, with her rapper husband insisting she go through with it.

The pair were spotted arriving at an LA recording studio late on Wednesday, with West telling waiting paparazzi: "Ask me how it was to beat the Grammys?"

Moments later, Bianca was seen to smile at her husband's mere suggestion of the revealing outfit.

The rapper also took aim at the award's show, adding: "We beat the Grammies."

Kanye also boasted: "For clarity February 4th 2025 My wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth."

Read more: Bianca Censori 'wanted to back out of naked Grammys stunt - but Kanye West insisted'

The Australian architect went on to break into laughter, as the photographers outside branded her outfit as "fire".

According to insiders following the stunt, Censori "would have much rather worn a pretty dress".

it comes as Bianca's mother Alexandra Censori spoke out for the first time following the attention grabbing stunt.

Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can. I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you," she told the Daily Mail.

It follows reports that Censori will not face legal action for the stunt, amid swirling rumours that the naked gimmick amounted to breaking the law.

West was nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his 2024 track “Carnival”.

He lost to Kendrick Lamar, who also won Song of the Year.