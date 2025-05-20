Big Bird saved as Sesame Street moves to Netflix in new deal after Trump pulls plug on funding

By Shannon Cook

Sesame Street and Netflix have agreed a new deal that will see the popular TV show feature on the streaming platform - after Donald Trump cut funding for the channel.

The popular children's TV show, which features educational learning segments, was already facing an uncertain feature after Warner Bros Discovery - owner of HBO - did not renew its deal with the programme.

Earlier this month, Trump issued an executive order to block federal funding for free-to-air channel PBS and radio network NPR - slamming their "bias and partisan news coverage".

Government body Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which backed the two broadcasters, has since confirmed the termination of a federal initiative which funded shows for kids, including Sesame Street.

Streaming giant Netflix praised the programme, calling it a "beloved cornerstone of children's media, enchanting young minds and nurturing a love of learning".

Starting from later this year, Netflix will offer its 300 million subscribers a new season of the iconic programme, alongside 90 hours of previous episodes - while still being available on PBS.

Under the proposed new deal, PBS will receive access to Sesame Street episodes on the same day they are released on Netflix.

The popular children's TV show began in the late 1960s after Sesame Street co-founders Lloyd Morrisett and Joan Ganz Cooney took their idea to Harvard University's Graduate School of Education, hailing a new way of teaching American children in a fun and engaging way.

Over the years, the beloved TV programme has touched on a variety of key topics, with cameo appearances from celebrities and well-known figures.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama visited Sesame Street studios to film a segment on healthy eating.

Meanwhile, Spiderman star Andrew Garfield filmed a touching segment on grief after speaking about the loss of his mother with the show's beloved character, Emo.