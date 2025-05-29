Big Trouble in Little China actor Peter Kwong dies aged 73

29 May 2025, 20:59 | Updated: 29 May 2025, 21:08

Asian World Film Festival Closing Night
Asian World Film Festival Closing Night. Picture: Getty

By Alice Brooker

Hollywood actor and martial arts expert Peter Kwong has passed away at 73.

Peter Kwong, known for his role in 1986 action film Big Trouble in Little China, has died, according to his representatives.

Mr Kwong is said to have passed away in his sleep on Tuesday night, with the cause of death unconfirmed.

In Big Trouble In Little China, Mr Kwong was cast as Rain, one of the Three Storms. The action-adventure tale also featured Kurt Russell and Kim Cattrall.

The film also starred Kurt Russell
The film also starred Kurt Russell. Picture: Alamy

Mr Kwong's career first started in the late 1970s after he achieved his first TV role.

He also starred in popular television shows The A-Team, Wonder Woman, Little House on the Prairie and Miami Vice.

“He had a wonderful life and career,” Mr Kwong's longtime friend Peter RJ Deyell told Deadline.

“I watched him fight for the things he believed in, and I championed him for that. At the TV Academy, we were both very active and sometimes joked about being in the Pin Club as we always wore our pins. He was always a gentleman and willing to help.”

The film was released in 1986.
The film was released in 1986. Picture: Alamy

Also in 1986, Mr Kwong starred in Never Too Young to Die with John Stamos and Vanity, as well as The Golden Child with Eddie Murphy and Charles Dance.

Mr Kwong also was an accomplished martial artist, working in Northern Shaolin kung fu, Chinese kata and with weapons including swords, staffs, spears and nunchaku.

Dancing was another specialty — from ballroom and martial arts fusion to disco and breaking.

Mr Kwong was also an activist against anti-Asian stereotyping in Hollywood. In 2016, he was among about two dozen signatories on a letter to AMPAS decrying jokes made at the expense of Asians during the Oscars that year.

