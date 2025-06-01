Billie Piper announced as new Doctor Who following departure of Ncuti Gatwa

FILE - This combo of file photos shows, actors Ncuti Gatwa, left in New York, May 5, 2025, in New York; and Billie Piper in London, March 27, 2024. (AP Photos Evan Agostini, left, and Vianney Le Caer, File). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Billie Piper has been announced as the new Doctor Who following a series finale which saw Ncuti Gatwa wave goodbye to his tenure as the Time Lord.

The season finale of the hit show saw Gatwa depart his role as the Doctor, with the star saying he “loved every minute of it” as the season finale showed him regenerating into Piper.

Piper, 42, first appeared in the series as the companion to the ninth Doctor in 2005.

Playing Rose Tyler alongside Christopher Eccleston’s Time Lord, Piper returned to the series once again alongside David Tennant - the show's 10th Doctor.

Piper appeared to replace Gatwa, who leaves Doctor Who after two seasons in the science-fiction series, as she arrived on screen with the words “Oh, hello!”.

Piper said: “It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Shortly after the finale aired, the actress shared a post on Instagram holding a rose with the caption that read: “A rose is a rose is a rose !!!”

Born in Rwanda before moving to Scotland, Gatwa’s time on the long-running science fiction programme came to an end as The Reality War episode brought this season to a close on Saturday.

File photo dated 11/05/25 of Billie Piper attending the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards in London. Billie Piper has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, with the character regenerating during the finale of science-fiction series Doctor Who,. Picture: Alamy

The two-part season finale saw the Doctor face the Rani in a battle to save the world after making the decision to save the life of one little girl.

As he bid farewell to companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu, he said: “I hope you’ll see me again, but not like this.”

Speaking about his decision to leave the series, Gatwa said: “You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

The finale also saw Jodie Whittaker, the 13th doctor, make a guest appearance as Gatwa’s Doctor appeared to be travelling through alternate universes.

The credit at the end of the programme said: “Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. And introducing Billie Piper.”

File photo dated 31/03/25 of Ncuti Gatwa attending the premiere of Doctor Who season two, at the Odeon Luxe West End, Leicester Square, London. Picture: Alamy

Sex Education and Barbie star Gatwa has played the 15th Doctor since Scottish actor David Tennant bi-generated in 2023, after his version of the character was brought back to life as the 14th Doctor.

Whittaker, the first woman to play the Time Lord, announced in July 2021 that she would depart after three series as the 13th Doctor.

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, said: “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.

“Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she’s done it again! It’s an honour and a hoot to welcome her back to the Tardis, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told. After 62 years, the Doctor’s adventures are only just beginning!”

Actress Millie Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday – one of the companions to Gatwa’s Doctor, shared a post on Instagram with photographs of the two together adding that the actor made the character “even more special”.

She wrote: “Nothing can put into words the experience we’ve shared. I am forever grateful to have been a part of it and watched you bloom into the fabulous Doctor the world has got to know and adore.

“You have made this incredible character even more special with who you are and how good you wear clothes.

“You’re my forever friend and doctor and I’ll be here cheering you on watching you on your further successes with every new companion you meet along the way. Thank you for taking me to the stars.”

Gatwa will soon star in the West End premiere of Born With Teeth, a play that re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare.

Since Piper left the Whoniverse, she starred in the ITV series, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and portrayed Newsnight producer Sam McAlister in Netflix’s Scoop, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of Emily Maitlis’s momentous interview with the Duke of York.