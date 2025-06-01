Billie Piper announced as new Doctor Who following departure of Ncuti Gatwa

1 June 2025, 07:46

FILE - This combo of file photos shows, actors Ncuti Gatwa, left in New York, May 5, 2025, in New York; and Billie Piper in London, March 27, 2024. (AP Photos Evan Agostini, left, and Vianney Le Caer, File)
FILE - This combo of file photos shows, actors Ncuti Gatwa, left in New York, May 5, 2025, in New York; and Billie Piper in London, March 27, 2024. (AP Photos Evan Agostini, left, and Vianney Le Caer, File). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Billie Piper has been announced as the new Doctor Who following a series finale which saw Ncuti Gatwa wave goodbye to his tenure as the Time Lord.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The season finale of the hit show saw Gatwa depart his role as the Doctor, with the star saying he “loved every minute of it” as the season finale showed him regenerating into Piper.

Piper, 42, first appeared in the series as the companion to the ninth Doctor in 2005.

Playing Rose Tyler alongside Christopher Eccleston’s Time Lord, Piper returned to the series once again alongside David Tennant - the show's 10th Doctor.

Piper appeared to replace Gatwa, who leaves Doctor Who after two seasons in the science-fiction series, as she arrived on screen with the words “Oh, hello!”.

Piper said: “It’s no secret how much I love this show, and I have always said I would love to return to the Whoniverse as I have some of my best memories there, so to be given the opportunity to step back on that Tardis one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse, but who, how, why and when, you’ll just have to wait and see.”

Shortly after the finale aired, the actress shared a post on Instagram holding a rose with the caption that read: “A rose is a rose is a rose !!!”

Born in Rwanda before moving to Scotland, Gatwa’s time on the long-running science fiction programme came to an end as The Reality War episode brought this season to a close on Saturday.

Read more: Love Island's Dani Dyer and West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen tie knot in 'Bridgerton-inspired' ceremony

Read more: British businessman 'caught spying for China' faces 40 years in US prison after FBI sting

File photo dated 11/05/25 of Billie Piper attending the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards in London. Billie Piper has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, with the character regenerating during the finale of science-fiction series Doctor Who,
File photo dated 11/05/25 of Billie Piper attending the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards in London. Billie Piper has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, with the character regenerating during the finale of science-fiction series Doctor Who,. Picture: Alamy

The two-part season finale saw the Doctor face the Rani in a battle to save the world after making the decision to save the life of one little girl.

As he bid farewell to companion Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu, he said: “I hope you’ll see me again, but not like this.”

Speaking about his decision to leave the series, Gatwa said: “You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it.

“This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

The finale also saw Jodie Whittaker, the 13th doctor, make a guest appearance as Gatwa’s Doctor appeared to be travelling through alternate universes.

The credit at the end of the programme said: “Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor. And introducing Billie Piper.”

File photo dated 31/03/25 of Ncuti Gatwa attending the premiere of Doctor Who season two, at the Odeon Luxe West End, Leicester Square, London.
File photo dated 31/03/25 of Ncuti Gatwa attending the premiere of Doctor Who season two, at the Odeon Luxe West End, Leicester Square, London. Picture: Alamy

Sex Education and Barbie star Gatwa has played the 15th Doctor since Scottish actor David Tennant bi-generated in 2023, after his version of the character was brought back to life as the 14th Doctor.

Whittaker, the first woman to play the Time Lord, announced in July 2021 that she would depart after three series as the 13th Doctor.

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, said: “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.

“Billie once changed the whole of television, back in 2005, and now she’s done it again! It’s an honour and a hoot to welcome her back to the Tardis, but quite how and why and who is a story yet to be told. After 62 years, the Doctor’s adventures are only just beginning!”

Actress Millie Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday – one of the companions to Gatwa’s Doctor, shared a post on Instagram with photographs of the two together adding that the actor made the character “even more special”.

She wrote: “Nothing can put into words the experience we’ve shared. I am forever grateful to have been a part of it and watched you bloom into the fabulous Doctor the world has got to know and adore.

“You have made this incredible character even more special with who you are and how good you wear clothes.

“You’re my forever friend and doctor and I’ll be here cheering you on watching you on your further successes with every new companion you meet along the way. Thank you for taking me to the stars.”

Gatwa will soon star in the West End premiere of Born With Teeth, a play that re-imagines the relationship between rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare.

Since Piper left the Whoniverse, she starred in the ITV series, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and portrayed Newsnight producer Sam McAlister in Netflix’s Scoop, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of Emily Maitlis’s momentous interview with the Duke of York.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA-US-AID

At least 26 people killed and more than 150 injured after Israeli tanks open fire outside Gaza aid centre

Fruit flavoured disposable vapes for sale in a West End store in London.

Disposable vape ban comes into force - but will it be enough to cut 'avalanche' of litter?

A detailed closeup shows a hand holding a cigarette with smoke rising, reflecting todays smoking culture

Where can I smoke and vape in the UK?

Car ploughs into crowd celebrating PSG Champions League win in France injuring four members of same family

Car ploughs into crowd celebrating PSG Champions League win in France injuring four members of same family

People thought to be migrants board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture date: Saturday May 31, 2025.

Starmer 'loses control' on immigration as 1,200 migrants cross Channel in a day

US prosecutors allege Miller was working with a Chinese national to illegally acquire weapons systems and other classified equipment for the Chinese government.

British businessman 'caught spying for China' faces 40 years in US prison after FBI sting

Dani captioned the post of the newly weds 'The Bowens'

Love Island's Dani Dyer and West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen tie knot in 'Bridgerton-inspired' ceremony

Paris St Germain sweep aside Inter Milan to win Champions League

Paris St-Germain thrash Inter Milan with record 5-0 win - becoming Champions of Europe for the first time

A group of people thought to be migrants onboard a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel. Picture date: Saturday May 31, 2025.

Coastguard resources 'stretched thin' by migrant rescues as fishing boats urged to help yacht in trouble

Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar was killed in an Israeli airstrike

Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar 'eliminated' in airstrike on tunnel under south Gaza hospital, IDF confirms

Brandon Moore is a rugby league player.

Rugby league star missing as wife issues desperate plea to find father of three

Thicke and his long-term partner tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

'Through Thicke and thin': Robin Thicke gets hitched to model April Love Geary in Mexico after seven-year engagement

Police officers look at the remains of a crashed plane on the terrace of a residential building in Korschenbroich, Germany, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (David Young/dpa via AP)

Two people die after small plane crashes into house in Germany

Aziz Ziriat had been hiking in the Dolomites with his friend.

Body of British hiker missing in Italy since January found at foot of mountain as family praise rescuers' 'commitment'

Emergency services were called to Frith Road, Croydon, just after 9am on Saturday and treated two injured people at the scene.

Woman in her 20s stabbed to death in 'tragic' incident in Croydon as man arrested on suspicion of murder

WFP distribute flour to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza.

Dozens of UN food lorries 'blocked and emptied' by desperate Palestinians

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hamas has agreed to release 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in response to the US' Gaza ceasefire proposals.

Hamas demands changes to US Gaza ceasefire plan - as Steve Witkoff slams 'totally unacceptable' proposal
Emergency services responded on Friday to a report of two children, a boy and a girl, who were facing difficulty in the water near the Royal Terrace Pier in Gravesend, Kent.

Body found in search for missing girl who vanished in the River Thames as rescued boy remains in stable condition
Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense, at NATO headquarters

Pete Hegseth warns Chinese invasion of Taiwan could be 'imminent'

Michael Mosley died while on holiday with his wife on the Greek island of Symi last year

Michael Mosley's family set up research project in his memory after TV doctor's tragic death on Greek island
x

'UK’s poshest thief' who pinched Le Creuset cookware dodges jail after premium 'shoplifting spree'
A woman sits in a flooded area after heavy rainfall in the market town of Mokwa, north-central Nigeria

Death toll in Nigeria rises to 151 as country hit with torrential rains

Royal Terrace Pier Gravesend

Search for missing girl continues after two children got into trouble in River Thames

The 'breakthrough' therapy could delay the need for 'gruelling' chemotherapy

'Breakthrough' three-drug therapy could slow advance of aggressive breast cancer

Valerie Mahaffey attends Netflix's ÒDead To MeÓ Season 1 Premiere held at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, CA on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo By Michael Tran/Sipa USA)

Desperate Housewives star Valerie Mahaffey dies aged 71 - as tributes paid to 'endearing' actress
Man, 31, arrested after car 'collides with multiple pedestrians' in Leicester city centre

Man, 31, arrested after car 'collides with multiple pedestrians' in Leicester city centre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III.

King Charles offered Rolls-Royce and other luxury gifts by Bahrain

Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall, speaks with farmers.

Prince William promises to be a 'force for good' as supporting farmers is a 'branch of philanthropy'
Meghan 'cuddled Prince Archie for the rest of the night' after he hit a milestone.

Meghan reveals profound impact of major ‘mum moment’ with Prince Archie

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News