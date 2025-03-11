Billy Joel postpones tour dates due to 'medical condition' after shock fall on stage

11 March 2025, 20:13

Singer Billy Joel has rescheduled a number of shows on his tour due to a medical condition.

The announcement comes after the star suffered a nasty fall on stage in February.

Shows in Edinburgh and Liverpool are among those to have been rescheduled for June 2026 - a year on from their original date.

They were due to be the New York-born singer's first appearance in both cities for more than 45 years.

All tickets for the rescheduled shows will automatically be valid for the new dates, with those unable to attend eligible for refunds from the point of purchase.

Representatives for the 75-year-old said he is expected to make a full recovery, with the tour set to resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025.

A statement read: "Billy Joel's upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition.

"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.

"Joel is expected to make a full recovery."

Joel said: “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first.

"I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

The Uptown Girl singer also rescheduled dates in Detroit, Toronto, Syracuse, Salt Lake City, Charlotte and Milwaukee.

The shows will now take pace throughout spring next year, spanning from April to July.

The Detroit show will take place slightly earlier in November 2025.

Beginning his career in the mid-1960s, Joel has achieved five UK top 10 singles and eight UK top 10 albums - he is best known for songs such as Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It and An Innocent Man.

Joel has won five Grammy Awards and been nominated for 23, and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by one of his heroes, Ray Charles, in 1999.

