Billy Ray Cyrus breaks silence on romance with Elizabeth Hurley as he reveals how their romance blossomed

Country singer Billy Ray, 63, and Liz Hurley, 59, recently shared a romantic picture. Picture: Instagram elizabethhurley1

By Alice Padgett

Loved-up Billy Ray Cyrus has broken his silence on shock romance with Elizabeth Hurley - revealing who made the first move.

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, 63, and Elizabeth Hurley, 59, shared a romantic picture over the weekend announcing their relationship to the world.

They stunned fans with a loved-up picture on Billy's Nashville ranch.

He revealed how the pair first got together: "I felt like, 'Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you.

"And in this moment… a friend reached out."

Speaking on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, he said Liz's wrote: "Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner."

"So, I text back, I go, 'Who is this?' And it’s like, 'Elizabeth Hurley.' Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh," he continued.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer met Liz in 2022 while filming the movie Christmas In Paradise.

He said they had "instant chemistry" - despite two years passing since they wrapped the film.

"She’s so impressively brilliant. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman," he gushed.

"If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

He went on to tease: "There will be one coming where she’s kissing me because people have been saying, 'Why’s he always kissing her?'

"Unfortunately when I see her, when she puts her cheek out there, I don’t know what happens, I just kiss it."

Billy said their relationship has "been beautiful".

"It’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy," he said.

Billy Ray Cyrus performs during the Liberty Inaugural Ball for President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the U.S. Sun revealed Liz "couldn't be happier" with Billy.

"She feels brand new being with him," a source close to the actress said.

"She thinks he is the best guy possible for her and hopes they can build something unique together."

He continued: "They are so compatible.

"Their personalities match so well. It's beautiful to see."

British actress Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Charles Hurley attend the 28 Spa Awards. Picture: Alamy

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala on January 30, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Liz was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar.

Bily Ray's relationship reveal comes after a messy divorce.

His recent marriage to Firerose, his third wife, lasted just seven months.

They married in 2021, but quickly divorced, which was finalised last year.

Firerose walked away with $0 after an acrimonious divorce.

An insider source told The Sun, regarding Firerose: "As an advocate for narcissistic abuse survivors, she’s living her purpose by uplifting others out of the darkness with God’s love at the forefront.

"She’s devoted to lighting the way for those still suffering in toxic environments.”