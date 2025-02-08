Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke 'struggling to identify family members' amid dementia battle

Pauline Quirke. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke is 'struggling to identify her family members', a friend has revealed in a heartbreaking update on her dementia battle.

The 65-year-old rose to fame for her iconic role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in the long-running sitcom Birds of a Feather, winning a British Comedy Award for her performance.

She also starred in Broadchurch, Emmerdale and The Sculptress.

However, Quirke has since stepped back from acting, following her diagnosis of dementia in 2021.

Birds of a Feather writer Maurice Gran said that Lesley Joseph, who appeared alongside Quirke on the show, had rung him before the retirement announcement last month.

Lesley Joseph, Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke in character as Dorien, Tracey and Sharon in sitcom Birds Of A Feather. Picture: Getty

"Lesley [Joseph] phoned me to ask if Pauline’s husband, Steve Sheen, had been in touch," Gran told the Mirror.

"I told her no. ‘Well,’ said Lesley, ‘he’s going to go public about Pauline to put a stop to all the speculation.'

"Since the diagnosis, her condition has gathered pace.

"She’s still only 65 so your heart goes out to her. Initially, she felt she was beginning to lose her grip. Now, we understand she struggles to identify members of her own family."

Announcing her retirement in January, Quirke's husband said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

"Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence."

In 2022, Quirke was awarded an MBE, recognising her dedication to charitable causes, contributions to the entertainment industry and work with young people.

Sheen went on to say: "Her acting career has now come to a close, but PQA, with its network of approximately 250 academies and over 15,000 students across the UK, remains robust and will continue to operate as normal in accordance with Pauline's ideology.

"We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being, we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren."