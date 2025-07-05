Black Sabbath bring out Rolling Stones legend and Metallica in star-studded farewell gig as fans wait for Ozzy

The Villa Park crowd watch support acts, during British rock band Black Sabbath's "Back to The Beginning" concert, Ozzy Osbourne's final ever gig. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A host of rockstars and pop legends have graced the stage in Villa Park as fans await Black Sabbath's last ever performance in Birmingham tonight.

Ozzy Osbourne will take to the stage for the final time as he reunites with heavy metal legends Black Sabbath in a farewell gig on Saturday.

The Back To The Beginning show will see the 76-year-old singer deliver his own short set before Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward play together for the first time in 20 years.

The all-day event at Villa Park in Birmingham has already kicked off, with crowds roaring to rock legends Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, who shared the stage.

Another West Midlands’ heavy metal legend, KK Downing from Judas Priest, performed Breaking The Law, with another metal band.

Members of US rock band Anthrax, pose for a photo after playing as a support act, during British rock band Black Sabbath's "Back to The Beginning" concert. Picture: Getty

Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Anthrax and Alice in Chains are also performing in a line-up that will have metal fans in disbelief.

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Tom Morello from Rage Against The Machine's , Megadeth's David Ellefson, and Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst will also take to the stage.

Crowds have been piling up outside to get their picture taken with the "stars of the show".

The show has been billed “greatest heavy metal show ever”.

Black Sabbath front Ozzy said this week: “It’s my final encore; it’s my chance to say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me.”

Black Sabbath fans arrive at Villa park as they wait in long queues to access the Aston Villa football ground. Picture: Alamy

“I couldn’t have done my final show anywhere else. I had to go back to the beginning,” he added.

The band played its "last" gig in 2017 in Birmingham with Osborne, guitarist Iommi and bassist Butler but without Ward on drums.

In 2020, Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and he paused touring "for now" in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery.

He had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, stopping his No More Tours 2 shows from going ahead in Europe and the UK.

The tour had previously been rescheduled several times because of illness, the Covid pandemic and logistical issues.

Black Sabbath's story began in Birmingham where Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward were looking to escape a life of factory work.

Ozzy Osbourne performing at the Rally to Restore Sanity And/Or Fear. Picture: Alamy

Their eponymous debut album in 1970 made the UK top 10 and paved the way for a string of hit records.They went on to become one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.

The group were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, and Osbourne was added for a second time last year.He previously celebrated his home city in 2022 when he helped close the Commonwealth Games.

He rose to further fame alongside his wife Sharon - who he married in 1982 and with whom he has three children, Aimee, Jack and Kelly - through their reality TV series The Osbournes.

All profits from the July 5 show will go to charities including Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, which is supported by Aston Villa.