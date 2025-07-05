Black Sabbath bring out Rolling Stones legend and Metallica in star-studded farewell gig as fans wait for Ozzy

5 July 2025, 20:00

The Villa Park crowd watch support acts, during British rock band Black Sabbath&squot;s "Back to The Beginning" concert, Ozzy Osbourne&squot;s final ever gig.
The Villa Park crowd watch support acts, during British rock band Black Sabbath's "Back to The Beginning" concert, Ozzy Osbourne's final ever gig. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

A host of rockstars and pop legends have graced the stage in Villa Park as fans await Black Sabbath's last ever performance in Birmingham tonight.

Ozzy Osbourne will take to the stage for the final time as he reunites with heavy metal legends Black Sabbath in a farewell gig on Saturday.

The Back To The Beginning show will see the 76-year-old singer deliver his own short set before Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward play together for the first time in 20 years.

The all-day event at Villa Park in Birmingham has already kicked off, with crowds roaring to rock legends Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, who shared the stage.

Another West Midlands’ heavy metal legend, KK Downing from Judas Priest, performed Breaking The Law, with another metal band.

Read more: Celebrities descend on London for Spice Girl Mel B's star-studded wedding

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne to reunite with Black Sabbath for last-ever performance

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Members of US rock band Anthrax, pose for a photo after playing as a support act, during British rock band Black Sabbath&squot;s "Back to The Beginning" concert.
Members of US rock band Anthrax, pose for a photo after playing as a support act, during British rock band Black Sabbath's "Back to The Beginning" concert. Picture: Getty

Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Halestorm, Anthrax and Alice in Chains are also performing in a line-up that will have metal fans in disbelief.

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Tom Morello from Rage Against The Machine's , Megadeth's David Ellefson, and Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst will also take to the stage.

Crowds have been piling up outside to get their picture taken with the "stars of the show".

The show has been billed “greatest heavy metal show ever”.

Black Sabbath front Ozzy said this week: “It’s my final encore; it’s my chance to say thank you to my fans for always supporting me and being there for me.”

Black Sabbath fans arrive at Villa park as they wait in long queues to access the Aston Villa football ground.
Black Sabbath fans arrive at Villa park as they wait in long queues to access the Aston Villa football ground. Picture: Alamy

“I couldn’t have done my final show anywhere else. I had to go back to the beginning,” he added.

The band played its "last" gig in 2017 in Birmingham with Osborne, guitarist Iommi and bassist Butler but without Ward on drums.

In 2020, Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and he paused touring "for now" in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery.

He had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, stopping his No More Tours 2 shows from going ahead in Europe and the UK.

The tour had previously been rescheduled several times because of illness, the Covid pandemic and logistical issues.

Black Sabbath's story began in Birmingham where Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward were looking to escape a life of factory work.

Ozzy Osbourne performing at the Rally to Restore Sanity And/Or Fear.
Ozzy Osbourne performing at the Rally to Restore Sanity And/Or Fear. Picture: Alamy

Their eponymous debut album in 1970 made the UK top 10 and paved the way for a string of hit records.They went on to become one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.

The group were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, and Osbourne was added for a second time last year.He previously celebrated his home city in 2022 when he helped close the Commonwealth Games.

He rose to further fame alongside his wife Sharon - who he married in 1982 and with whom he has three children, Aimee, Jack and Kelly - through their reality TV series The Osbournes.

All profits from the July 5 show will go to charities including Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, which is supported by Aston Villa.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rawtenstall Cemetery, Lancashire.

Boy, 4, dies after being 'crushed by falling gravestone' in Lancashire cemetery

The Armed Forces Day Parade held in Cleethorpes held a display of military fighter jets - but no such equipment was on show in York's local celebration

Labour council bans military equipment from local Armed Forces Day celebrations

Piccadilly Circus is set for a pedestrian revamp, but drivers have raised concerns.

Piccadilly Circus set for pedestrian revamp under plans to make parts of West End car-free

Louisa De Marco has been jailed for smuggling drugs from the Thailand into the UK.

Ex-Asda manager caught at Manchester Airport smuggling 30kg of cannabis from Thailand jailed

Mel B (right) pictured with her new husband Rory McPhee, was the subject of a touching tribute by Victoria Beckham (right)

Victoria Beckham shares sweet message for Mel B on her wedding day

Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Mel B, and her husband hairdresser Rory McPhee on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral.

Celebrities descend on London for Spice Girl Mel B's star-studded wedding

More than 20 Palestine Action supporters arrested under Terror Act after group prescribed a 'terrorist organisation'

29 Palestine Action supporters arrested under Terror Act after group banned by government

Youth Demand halt London Pride parade as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block roads

Youth Demand halt London Pride as pro-Palestinian protesters hurl paint and block parade route

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's funeral was held in their hometown, Gondomar.

Diogo Jota graveyard shut after 'disrespectful' intruders descend to take sick selfies

Police have launched an appeal for a group they believe could have information which could help their investigation.

Female off-duty police officer beaten by mob at London Tube station after challenging fare dodgers

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

'It's disappointing': Tennis stars Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper hit out Wimbledon's AI line calling

Man, 33, charged with murder after 85-year-old pensioner found dead with 'multiple injuries'

Man, 36, charged with murder after 85-year-old pensioner found dead with 'multiple injuries'

Screen grab of Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, makes a statement in the House of Commons, London.

Culture Secretary orders BBC to explain why 'nobody has yet been fired' over controversial Gaza documentary

A Ryanair flight from Majorca to Manchester was evacuated.

Eighteen injured as Ryanair flight evacuated at Majorca airport - as passengers seen jumping from wings to escape

Exclusive
L-R: Evan Cummins (local resident, St. Pauls Church parishoner), Becca Fall (campaigner), Amira Khan (local resident, St. Pauls Church parishoner), Terry Corne (shopkeeper at Terry's Discount), and Ezra Pugh age 10.

'It’s going to kill our high street': Traders outraged at council’s plans to pedestrianise one of London’s oldest markets

Latest News

See more Latest News

Diogo Jota’s wife arrives at church ahead of star's funeral - as friends and players pay respects to Liverpool striker

Diogo Jota’s widow and family joined by Liverpool teammates as mourners gather for funeral of striker and brother
President Trump Departs Washington For G7 Summit In Canada

Donald Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible 'next week' after Hamas responded with 'positive spirit' to negotiations
Keir Starmer Makes Final Push For Labour Support In Midlands

'Our absolute lifeline': Starmer issues 'very special thank you' to health workers as NHS celebrates 77th anniversary
"The Surfer" Premiere

Hollywood actor Julian McMahon, who starred in Fantastic Four and Nip/Tuck, dies aged 56

Kanye West has been banned from Australia

All the countries to have banned Kanye West

Aaron Ramsey is presented in Mexico City for his new club UNAM Pumas

Is Aaron Ramsey's move to Mexico the most unusual ever?

The Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, July 1.

Hamas gives 'positive response' to ceasefire agreement as Israel continues targeted attacks on Gaza Strip
Kevin Draper has been jailed for killing his neighbour Jack O'Brien

Drug dealer jailed after stabbing neighbour to death - as his devastated family pay tribute
Emma Raducanu has been knocked-out of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon after thrilling defeat to world number one Aryna Sabalenka
At least 24 dead and up to 25 children missing from girls camp after flash flooding sweeps Texas

At least 27 dead including 9 children as dozens still missing from girls camp after flash flooding sweeps Texas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

x

William and Kate to join King and Queen for Macron’s Windsor carriage ride

Camilla, as patron of QNIS, is due to meet current and former nurses, supporters and volunteers, who are responsible for delivering the organisation's work.

Camilla meets cancer patients at Maggie’s centre in Fife on Royal Week day two

Kate has opened up about her cancer recovery. Picture: Alamy

Kate opens up about her 'really difficult' cancer recovery during hospital visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News