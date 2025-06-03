Blake Lively moves to withdraw emotional distress claims against Justin Baldoni amid legal battle

The legal dispute between the two stars began in December 2024, when Lively alleged that Baldoni created a toxic environment during filming, causing “severe emotional harm” to her and her family. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Blake Lively is seeking to withdraw key elements of her lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, as a high-profile legal showdown looms.

Court filings reveal the Hollywood actress is attempting to drop her claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Both accusations were central to her case against Baldoni, whom she accused of inappropriate behaviour on set.

The move comes after Baldoni’s legal team sought discovery that included her medical records in their efforts to defend the director.

Baldoni’s attorneys are seeking to compel the actress to sign a HIPAA release for access to therapy notes and other relevant information.

The filing states: “Instead of complying with the Medical RFPs, Ms. Lively’s counsel recently advised us, in writing, that Ms. Lively is withdrawing her [infliction of emotional distress] claims.

"However, Ms. Lively has refused the Wayfarer Parties’ reasonable request that the withdrawal of such claims be with prejudice. She is only willing to withdraw her claims without prejudice.

"In other words, Ms. Lively wants to simultaneously: (a) refuse to disclose the information and documents needed to disprove that she suffered any emotional distress and/or that the Wayfarer Parties were the cause; and (b) maintain the right to re-file her IED Claims at an unknown time in this or some other court after the discovery window has closed.”

Baldoni has denied all allegations and launched a $400 million defamation suit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist. Picture: Getty

Whether Lively turns over her mental health information will now be decided by the courts. They may also dismiss the two claims with or without prejudice.

The legal dispute between the two stars began in December 2024, when Lively alleged that Baldoni created a toxic environment during filming, causing “severe emotional harm” to her and her family.

She also accused him of attempting to orchestrate a smear campaign.

Baldoni has denied all allegations and launched a $400 million defamation suit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist.

Despite Lively’s move to scale back her legal claims, the case is still headed to trial in March 2026.

An amended complaint filed earlier this year also claimed two other women on the production felt uncomfortable around Baldoni – a claim his legal team has dismissed as “unsubstantiated hearsay.”

The fallout has already had professional consequences.

Baldoni was dropped by his talent agency, WME, which also represents Lively and Reynolds.

The agency's decision followed growing scrutiny over the claims and their impact on the production.

Representatives for Lively and Baldoni have declined to comment.