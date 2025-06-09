Breaking News

Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400m defamation lawsuit against former co-star Blake Lively

A judge has dismissed Justin Baldoni‘s $400 million defamation claim against Blake Lively. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A judge has dismissed Justin Baldoni‘s $400 million defamation claim against actress and his former co-star Blake Lively.

The pair - who both starred in the 2024 adaptation of It Ends with Us - have been locked in a bitter legal battle for several months, with a trial set for next year.

On Monday, New York Judge Lewis Liman dismissed Baldoni's countersuit, which alleged extortion, defamation and other allegations.

He brought the suit after Lively filed a legal complaint last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and starting a smear campaign against her.

It Ends with Us (2024) directed by Justin Baldoni and starring Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Picture: Alamy

The former Gossip Girl star filed a suit against Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios in December 2024, alleging she was sexually harassed on set and that Baldoni retaliated against her for bringing those complaints, among other allegations.

Lively also shared details of the allegations in a New York Times article published at the same time.

Baldoni then brought the defamation suit against Lively, her husband and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and the New York Times, claiming they were aiming to ruin his career and reputation with the allegations.

Judge Liman determined evidence did not show the New York Times "acted with actual malice" in publishing their story.

"The alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened," he wrote.

"The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively's version of events."

'Complete vindication'

In a statement shared with US media, Lively's lawyers called the opinion "a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times".

"As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it".