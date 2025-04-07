Tributes pour in as Blondie star dies aged 70 after private battle with cancer

7 April 2025, 15:25

Blondie, 1979. Clockwise from top left, guitarist Chris Stein, singer Debbie Harry, bass player Nigel Harrison, drummer Clem Burke, guitarist Frank Infante and keyboard player Jimmy Destri
Blondie, 1979. Clockwise from top left, guitarist Chris Stein, singer Debbie Harry, bass player Nigel Harrison, drummer Clem Burke, guitarist Frank Infante and keyboard player Jimmy Destri. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Legendary Blondie drummer Clem Burke has passed away aged 70.

The drummer, described as the “heartbeat of Blondie”, died after a “private battle with cancer.”

The band paid tribute to Burke, writing: "It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie.

"His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.

Drummer Clem Burke of American punk rock band Blondie
Drummer Clem Burke of American punk rock band Blondie. Picture: Getty

"Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage.

"His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

"Clem's influence extended far beyond Blondie.

"A self proclaimed 'Rock & Roll survivalist', he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go's.

"His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Clem's family, friends, and fans around the world.

"His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched.

Clem Burke of Blondie
Clem Burke of Blondie. Picture: Getty

"As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.

"Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family."

Born on November 24, 1954, Burke hailed from Bayonne, New Jersey and began drumming in the 1960s.

In 1975, Burke moved to New York, where he became Blondie’s first drummer.

Shortly after, Blondie shot to fame with their 1978 hit, Plastic Letters.

Burke also performed on the band’s iconic hits Denis, Dreaming and Union City Blue.Following the break of Blondie, Burke went on to play with a slew of iconic artists before being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

