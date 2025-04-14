Blue Origin all-female spaceflight: What time will Katy Perry go to space and where to watch

14 April 2025, 10:01 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 10:04

Katy Perry has hailed the "incredible and inspiring" women who will be joining her on a flight into space.
Katy Perry has hailed the "incredible and inspiring" women who will be joining her on a flight into space. Picture: Blue Origin

By Emma Soteriou

Blue Origin's all-female spaceflight is set to take off today - here's everything you need to know about the trip.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The spaceflight will be the 11th human flight for the Blue Origin programme, which has taken passengers including Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos to space since 2021.

It marks the first time in over 60 years that there has been an all-female crew.

Who is part of Blue Origin's all-female crew?

Pop star Katy Perry is one of six women set to fly into space as part of the New Shepard NS-31 mission.

The trip has been organised by Jeff Bezos' partner, journalist Lauren Sanchez, who picked the crew.

The group also includes CBS Mornings presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

Read more: Katy Perry debuts spacesuits she and all-female astronaut team will wear on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch

Read more: Katy Perry to become first pop star in space as she joins all-female crew on Blue Origin rocket

What time will Katy Perry go into space?

The New Shepard launch window opens at 8.30am CDT/ 1.30pm UTC.

It will take off at around 2.30pm UK time, with the journey expected to be only 11 minutes long.

The crew will have around four minutes of weightlessness to float around and take in the view from the capsule.

How far into space will the rocket go?

The rocket will reach a maximum height of 100km (62 miles) above Earth - passing over the Karman line.

It is the internationally recognised boundary of space.

The planned flight
The planned flight. Picture: Blue Origin

Where to watch the Blue Origin all-female spaceflight

A stream of the spaceflight will be available on the Blue Origin social channels and website.

The stream is set to begin at 7am CDT (1pm UK time).

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Set for Life 'Blue Men' raising awareness of the winner of a National Lottery prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years has only a week left to stake their claim as the 180-day deadline approaches.

Hunt for the missing lottery winner: Winner of £10,000-a-month prize has week left to stake claim. Is it you?

Breaking
Craig Williams

Former Tory MP Craig Williams among 15 charged with gambling on General Election timing

Seventeen Seventy, Queensland, Australia

Brit father, 46, and son, 17, drown after being swept out to sea in Australia

Breaking
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after being cleared of flouting a police ban on playing anti-Conservative and anti-Brexit music through speakers outside Parliament in March last year.

'Stop Brexit Man’ Steve Bray cleared of flouting police ban on loud music outside Parliament

Rory McIlroy finally achieved his Grand Slam by winning The Masters this weekend

How much prize money did Rory McIlroy win at The Masters? The staggering amount revealed

Katy Perry is part of a six women team on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch.

Katy Perry reveals signs that sent 'energetic wave' through body as she prepares for space adventure

A skier has died after losing control in the Swiss Alps near Grindelwald

British skier dies in Swiss Alps crash after plunging into river

The average price tag on a home has jumped by more than £5,000 in the space of a month.

Average house price reaches record high for April after £5,000 monthly jump

Donald Trump has defended Vladimir Putin over a deadly attack on Sumy

Trump defends Putin over Palm Sunday attack on Ukraine after over 30 killed and more than 100 wounded

Aimee Lou Wood attends The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2025 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 25, 2025 in London, England

Aimee Lou Wood hits out at SNL over 'mean and unfunny' White Lotus parody

Masters champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after winning the Masters in a sudden death playoff on the No. 18 green at Augusta National Golf Club.

'Welcome to the club': Tiger Woods congratulates Rory McIlroy following long-awaited Masters victory

General view of staff on a NHS hospital ward

Skin cancer patients to be given fast-tracked access to vaccine trial on NHS

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy completes golf’s Grand Slam by winning Masters, after play-off drama

Members of a grooming gang in West Yorkshire who were jailed last year

Child sex abuse survivors launch legal campaign over authorities who 'failed to tackle grooming gang epidemic'

MPs have said that the claim of 'two-tier policing' related to the Southport riots is 'baseless'

'Two-tier policing' claim after Southport riots is 'baseless', MPs say

The outpatient and laboratory wards of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist hospital are seen after being hit by an Israeli army strike

Lammy slams Israel's 'deplorable' attack on Gaza hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jean Marsh has died

Jean Marsh, award-winning star and co-creator of Upstairs Downstairs, dies aged 90

Mickey Rourke

Moment Hollywood star Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother after foul-mouthed tirade at housemates
Lanzarote has been hit by flooding

Easter travel warning for Lanzarote as Canary Island holiday hotspot hit with catastrophic floods
Katy Perry and the space team

Katy Perry debuts spacesuits she and all-female astronaut team will wear on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch
Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'

Ministers order review into Manchester Arena terrorist's 'attack on prison guards' using 'oil and makeshift weapons'
Sumy

Russian strikes on Ukraine border town 'cross any line of decency', US says, after over 30 killed including children
Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'

Body found in search for 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Thames

Sakhir, Bahrain. 13th April 2025. Sir Jackie Stewart During Race Day. Ahmad Al Shehab/Alamy Live News.

Jackie Stewart drives F1 car for last time wearing helmet signed by all living champions - including Michael Schumacher
Barry Dawson

Five men charged over death of 'much-loved' granddad shot through his front window

The Oxford Women's team appear dejected after losing The 79th CHANEL J12 Women's Boat Race on the River Thames, London. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.

Cambridge beats Oxford by 'unprecedented' margin to win 170th Boat Race

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London last week.

Former police chief brands Prince Harry's claim removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him 'complete nonsense'
Charles and Camilla have been in Italy

Charles 'recovering' from cancer and 'wants to do more and more' to help people, Camilla says
The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Prince Harry claims removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him and Meghan in royal family

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News