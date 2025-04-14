Blue Origin all-female spaceflight: What time will Katy Perry go to space and where to watch

Katy Perry has hailed the "incredible and inspiring" women who will be joining her on a flight into space. Picture: Blue Origin

By Emma Soteriou

Blue Origin's all-female spaceflight is set to take off today - here's everything you need to know about the trip.

The spaceflight will be the 11th human flight for the Blue Origin programme, which has taken passengers including Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos to space since 2021.

It marks the first time in over 60 years that there has been an all-female crew.

Who is part of Blue Origin's all-female crew?

Pop star Katy Perry is one of six women set to fly into space as part of the New Shepard NS-31 mission.

The trip has been organised by Jeff Bezos' partner, journalist Lauren Sanchez, who picked the crew.

The group also includes CBS Mornings presenter Gayle King, former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and activist Amanda Nguyen and movie producer Kerianne Flynn.

What time will Katy Perry go into space?

The New Shepard launch window opens at 8.30am CDT/ 1.30pm UTC.

It will take off at around 2.30pm UK time, with the journey expected to be only 11 minutes long.

The crew will have around four minutes of weightlessness to float around and take in the view from the capsule.

How far into space will the rocket go?

The rocket will reach a maximum height of 100km (62 miles) above Earth - passing over the Karman line.

It is the internationally recognised boundary of space.

The planned flight. Picture: Blue Origin

Where to watch the Blue Origin all-female spaceflight

A stream of the spaceflight will be available on the Blue Origin social channels and website.

The stream is set to begin at 7am CDT (1pm UK time).