Boris Johnson welcomes fourth baby with wife Carrie as they celebrate 'final gang member'

Boris and Carrie Johnson have welcomed a baby daughter. Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

Boris Johnson has welcomed his fourth child with wife Carrie Johnson.

Mrs Johnson shared an adorable post to welcome their new daughter, named Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, who was born on May 21.

She shared a series of family pictures including one of Mr Johnson holding his newborn daughter and another of two of their older children sweetly looking at the baby.

In the post shared on Instagram, Mrs Johnson wrote: "Welcome to the world Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson born on 21st May. Aka Pops, Pop Tart.

"I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born as can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are.

"Thank you so much to the amazing maternity team at UCLH and particularly to Asma and Patrick who have looked after me so well through all my pregnancies. I really cannot thank you guys enough."

Boris and Carrie Johnson have welcomed their fourth child together. Picture: Alamy

Mrs Johnson went on to say the couple's other three children, Wilf, Romy and Frank, "are utterly delighted", adding: "Particularly Romy who was desperate for a little sister. Bring on the matching dresses."

She called their newest addition to the family the "final gang member".

"Back from hospital now and time for cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap. Life doesn’t get any better," she added.