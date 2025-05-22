Brad Pitt impresses grid stars with skills in racing blockbuster F1

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in F1 (2025). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Brad Pitt’s role in the Formula One movie has been hailed as “impressive” as the drivers reacted positively to the upcoming blockbuster.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The grid's stars were given an exclusive screening of the action movie, titled F1, on Wednesday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco ahead of this weekend's grand prix.

It will see Pitt, 61, play the fictional veteran driver Sonny Hayes, who is returning to the sport after a long absence.

The Apple Original film, which is being co-produced by seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, will launch internationally on June 25.

British driver Oliver Bearman commented on Pitt's driving, saying: "Honestly he did an impressive job. He was pushing the car, that's for sure.

rad Pitt and Damson Idris in new film F1 (2025) where a former Formula One driver is asked to come back into the sport and mentor an up and coming driver. Picture: Alamy

"I know he was training in the background and I know the guy whose team he was training with and he said he was taking some risks and doing a good job. He did his homework, so it's cool."

F1 bosses hope the film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and co-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, will help take the sport to new audiences in an even bigger way than Netflix's docu-series Drive To Survive has achieved.

"I think the goal of the movie is going to be achieved," Bearman added.

"It is going to be a huge hit and it is going to make people want to watch F1, which is really the goal of it. The onboard shots and the work that they did was incredible."

Williams driver Carlos Sainz agreed that the movie will capture a new audience but admitted there are parts the hardcore fans will realise would not happen.

"I truly believe that it will attract a lot of new audience and it will do very well for the people that don't know anything about F1," Sainz said.

"For the hardcore fan, for journalists and us we will see things which are a bit too American or Hollywood. But honestly, I enjoyed the whole film.

"The footage is insane. That is for me the best part of all of it."

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen did not attend the screening, opting to spend "private time" with his family including newborn daughter Lily.

Brad Pitt in Warner Bros. Pictures new film: F1 (2025). Picture: Alamy

Lewis Hamilton admits he was nervous about his fellow drivers seeing his Formula One movie and has revealed that he is working on more film projects.

"All of a sudden, I've got all the drivers there, I was sat in the middle and I was nervous," Hamilton said.

"I was like, 'oh God everyone's seeing it for the first time'. And it was great to look around and see some of the reactions. I really care what the drivers think and I wanted them to think highly of it.

"I think the great thing is the sound is great, the image is incredible. It's something that's never been done in Formula One before. So it's something I'm really proud of."

The 40-year-old revealed that, having got a taste for directing, he and his film studio Dawn Apollo are working on more upcoming projects.

"To think that it's finally here, after all the work that's gone on, from having (score composer) Hans Zimmer - speaking to Hans and having Hans come on board and doing this score, I'm a huge fan of his - so just the whole project was incredible," Hamilton added.

"At the beginning you see all the different logos for the production houses and my one comes up, which I worked on for so long - Dawn Apollo. It comes up like all planetary, that was all my idea.

"I've got three concepts that I'm writing. We will be producing more movies over the coming years. I've got these concepts, these ideas that I've come up with for movies.

"At least two of them will be animations. One of them, we're already in the phase of the first part of the script already. So it's exciting."

