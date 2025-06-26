Brad Pitt's LA home broken into by burglars who 'scaled fence and smashed windows'

26 June 2025, 22:23

Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home was reportedly broken into on Wednesday while the star was away promoting his upcoming F1 film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Burglars scaled the actor’s fence before smashing the property's windows, law enforcement sources revealed on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has launched an investigation into the break-in, NBC reports.

The LAPD confirmed a break-in at a home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Read more: Media giant Anna Wintour stepping down as Vogue editor-in-chief after 37 years

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt attend the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square o
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt attend the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square o. Picture: Getty

Police did not confirm who the property belonged to or what was stolen, but sources have said they are looking for three suspects in connection with the burglary.

Pitt has been in Europe this week to promote his upcoming blockbuster F1: The Movie.

The Hollywood star, who plays F1 driver Sonny Hayes in the blockbuster film, was recently given the chance to drive McLaren's 2023 car around Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

Pitt, 61, had plenty of driving experience - including behind the wheel of modified F2 cars - while filming the movie over the last two years, but was blown away by his first taste of an F1 car.

"Oh my God, what a rush," Pitt said in a video on McLaren's social media channels. "A lot bigger horse than I've been on."

Pitt added on the Beyond the Grid podcast: "I got to hit 197mph this week. I really wanted to hit 200. You know, it hurts me a little bit - three miles per hour short on the straight. This was at Austin.

"You're so focused, but you're not white knuckling. You're just in this sublime groove. It is really extraordinary.

"I try to explain this feeling of downforce, and I fail every time because you try to say like a rollercoaster, but that's not even right, because you feel the fulcrum point underneath you - you're in it.

"I was in an aerobatic plane once, and it's the closest thing, but still this thing... this is such a unique feeling and an absolute high. I'm still on a high, I really am. I'm just still on a high."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emergency personnel after an explosion in a bar in San Pedro del Pinatar

Brit, 56, among two killed in gas explosion at Spanish bar as 15 others injured

Close-up of bacterial inoculation of Salmonella culture in a petri dish

Salmonella warning as infections hit highest level in a decade

Romano Floriani Mussolini has played for Lazio and others teams' youth squads since the age of 13

Fury as Mussolini’s great-grandson signs for SS Lazio

Anna Wintour at The 78th Annual Tony Awards

Media giant Anna Wintour stepping down as Vogue editor-in-chief after 37 years

Brian Wilson of the rock and roll band "The Beach Boys" poses for a portrait in 1968 in Los Angeles, California.

Brian Wilson's cause of death revealed after legendary Beach Boys co-founder died aged 82

A protester(R) dressed in a mock Holocaust outfit joins Pro-Palestinian supporters as they gather near Trafalgar Square to protest in support of ‘Palestine Action’.

Two-tier policing row erupts after pro-Palestine protester dresses as Holocaust victim

English sterling money on a laptop keyboard.

Households will continue to face ‘bleak’ living standards for remainder of 2020s in ‘worst decade since 1950s, report says
Ben Starr has been jailed for two years for killing his brother during a drunken fight

Man jailed for killing brother with single punch in drunken fight at motocross

Harding (left) and Kharouti (right) were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and transport drugs in the Old Bailey

Drug lord who made £2.5 million a month and plotted rival’s murder from Dubai is given 32 years in prison

Passengers might soon be able to bring a cabin bag onto flights operated by EU airlines for free under new rules.

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

Westminster Abbey, London, United Kingdom

Church of England praying for peace but preparing for war

For Women Scotland say many organisations are not abiding by the Supreme Court ruling.

Police Scotland accused of 'bizarre' transgender body search rules

Millions of phones will sound the alarm and all UK numbers will be sent the message

Millions of phones to sound emergency alarm in government test

Call the Midwife first launched in 2012 and has been a sensation with viewers ever since

Update over future of Call the Midwife after reports it has been cancelled

Undated file photo of an obese man in London.

Fears over weight-loss jabs linked to ten deaths and hundreds of cases of life-threatening illness

The Pentagon has released videos of bunker busters that were used to strike Iran's nuclear sites

Pentagon releases bunker buster videos to prove strikes were a 'success' - after Iran accused Trump of 'exaggerating'

Latest News

See more Latest News

London’s population is projected to reach 10 million within the next decade, in part due to international migrants coming to the capital.

London population on course for 10m - as international migration brings boom to Tower Hamlets
Reanne Coulson, 34, from Coventry was last seen on May 21 after she visited a food bank at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street. Picture: West Midlands Police

Police believe missing woman dead as woods searched and third arrest made

Leading British institutions have been forced to scrap research projects as Donald Trump ramps up his battle on universities.

Top UK universities forced to cancel projects as Trump pulls funding in ‘assault on science’
Kim Jong Un and his family watch a man go down one of the slides at the resort

Wish you were Korea...? Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s glitzy new beach resort in bid to woo tourists
Metropolitan Police Officer, Rear View, Close Up.

Two Met officers sacked over strip search of 15-year-old black girl

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, London.

All of Arsenal's confirmed pre-season fixtures

John Fredriksen, pictured with his daughter Cecilie Fredriksen

UK’s ninth richest man turns his back on Britain saying the country has ‘gone to hell’

Selina Scott has been on television since the early 1980s

Who is Selina Scott?

A rickshaw on Oxford Street, central London, England

TfL set to regulate pedicabs in London for the first time amid safety concerns

Three people have been taken to hospital after an explosion in Halifax

Three taken to hospital and 14 homes evacuated after explosion ‘like nuclear bomb going off’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales speaks at 'Investing for Impact' at the Guildhall

Prince William urges ‘courage’ ahead of world leaders meeting at Cop30

The image was posted to instagram to celebrate The Prince of Wales' 43rd birthday

Animal rights group brands William and Kate 'staggeringly out of touch' after welcoming new puppies
King Charles III (front centre) stands with Alice Ngitira (left) and Declan Donnelly (right), with other celebrities and winners of the King's Trust Awards 2025 during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London.

King Charles requests Sugababes CD at star-studded red carpet event

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News