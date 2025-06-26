Brad Pitt's LA home broken into by burglars who 'scaled fence and smashed windows'

Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home was reportedly broken into on Wednesday while the star was away promoting his upcoming F1 film.

Burglars scaled the actor’s fence before smashing the property's windows, law enforcement sources revealed on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has launched an investigation into the break-in, NBC reports.

The LAPD confirmed a break-in at a home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt attend the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square o. Picture: Getty

Police did not confirm who the property belonged to or what was stolen, but sources have said they are looking for three suspects in connection with the burglary.

Pitt has been in Europe this week to promote his upcoming blockbuster F1: The Movie.

The Hollywood star, who plays F1 driver Sonny Hayes in the blockbuster film, was recently given the chance to drive McLaren's 2023 car around Austin's Circuit of the Americas.

Pitt, 61, had plenty of driving experience - including behind the wheel of modified F2 cars - while filming the movie over the last two years, but was blown away by his first taste of an F1 car.

"Oh my God, what a rush," Pitt said in a video on McLaren's social media channels. "A lot bigger horse than I've been on."

Pitt added on the Beyond the Grid podcast: "I got to hit 197mph this week. I really wanted to hit 200. You know, it hurts me a little bit - three miles per hour short on the straight. This was at Austin.

"You're so focused, but you're not white knuckling. You're just in this sublime groove. It is really extraordinary.

"I try to explain this feeling of downforce, and I fail every time because you try to say like a rollercoaster, but that's not even right, because you feel the fulcrum point underneath you - you're in it.

"I was in an aerobatic plane once, and it's the closest thing, but still this thing... this is such a unique feeling and an absolute high. I'm still on a high, I really am. I'm just still on a high."