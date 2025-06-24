'Interview with the Vampire' co-stars Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise make 'surprise' public reunion after 24 years

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt arriving at the F1 The Movie premiere in Leicester Square. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunited at the London premiere of F1 the Movie 24 years after their last red carpet appearance together.

The two Hollywood leading men, who haven't reunited publicly since 2001, met on Monday evening on the red carpet at the London premiere of Pitt's new motorsport blockbuster.

The former Interview with the Vampire co-stars exchanged a friendly hug as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Rumours abounded during the filming of the 1994 horror movie that the pair had clashed during its making.

But there were no signs of tension tonight as Cruise, 62, wrapped his arms around his old friend as the pair posed for photos at the premiere in London's Leicester Square.

The pair looked happy to see each other. Picture: Alamy

Cruise wore a slate-coloured suit and dark sunglasses while Pitt looked suave in a green suit with a matching scarf and a pair of brown tinted glasses.

Pitt, 61, was joined on the red carpet by his partner Ines de Ramon, 32, who stunned in a crystal-covered floor length dress.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt pose on the red carpet. Picture: Alamy

Pictures from the premiere show Ines adjusting her boyfriend's scarf as the couple posed for photos, looking loved-up.

Asked recently about the prospect of reuniting with his former co-star, Brad Pitt told E! News he'll star in a movie with Cruise - who's known for performing his own stunts - "when he does something again that’s on the ground."

F1: The Movie was made in collaboration with Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, and one of the producers is seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Naomi Campbell at the premiere of F1 The Movie. Picture: Alamy

(left to right) Brad Pitt, Joseph Kosinski, Lewis Hamilton and Kerry Condon. Picture: Alamy

Stars including Ed Sheeran, Naomi Campbell, and Lewis Hamilton turned out for the premiere.

Pitt plays the lead role as troubled race car driver Sonny Hayes making a return to motorsport after three decades in the new release.

The film is out in UK cinemas on June 25.