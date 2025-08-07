Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta dead at 84 as family pay emotional tribute

Brad Pitt and his mother Jane Etta at the 84th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Jane Etta - the mother of Hollywood star Brad Pitt - has died at the age of 84.

Sydney Pitt, Brad Pitt's niece, broke the news in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

"My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier," she wrote.

"If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked.

"She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things. She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do."

Jane Etta (Brad Pitt's mother) has died at the age of 84. Picture: Alamy

She added every year before school, her grandmother used to give each of her grandchildren a "special day" which was "a whole day to do whatever we wanted".

"Mine usually started with banana splits for breakfast, hours of playing Trouble, a craft project obvi, riding every ride together at Silver Dollar City like the badass she was, dinner at Olive Garden with Papa, mini golf where she’d make a V with her feet to help me aim… (and somehow still beat me) and ending the night watching Paulie until we feel asleep," she added.

Pitt also gave a sweet shoutout to his mother just weeks before her passing.

When appearing on a June episode of Today, he revealed to anchor Savannah Guthrie that his mother was tuning into the morning show from home.

"I've got to say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning," he told Guthrie.

Jane, a former school counsellor, raised Brad and his two siblings in Shawnee, Oklahoma and Springfield, Missouri alongside her husband William, who was the proprietor of a trucking company.

She made several red carpet appearances with her actor son. For example, in 2012, she and her husband joined Brad and his then-wife for an appearance at the Oscars.