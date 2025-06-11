Legendary Beach Boys co-founder and primary songwriter Brian Wilson dies aged 82

Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Pantages Theatre on May 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has died at the age of 82, his family announced.

Wilson was the eldest and last surviving of the three musical brothers who made up the iconic American rock band, alongside their cousin Mike Love and school friend Al Jardine.

In a statement, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the legendary songwriter's family said: "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.

"We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time, as our family is grieving. We realise that we are sharing our grief with the world."

In 2024, it was revealed Wilson had been living with a neurocognitive disorder with similar symptoms to dementia.

The Beach Boys pose for a portrait with a surfboard in August 1962 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The statement finished "Love & Mercy", a reference to a film about Wilson starring John Cusack.

Wilson was responsible for composing some of the greatest pop songs in history including God Only Knows, Good Vibrations and Surfin' U.S.A.

Good Vibrations topped the UK singles chart for two weeks, becoming the band's first single that sold over one million copies.

The legendary producer was the leading creative force behind the Beach Boys and crafted their iconic carefree and melancholy sound.

He became infamous for using ambitious studio techniques to record songs on a wide-range of topics - from surfing, driving and girls to more reflective and psychedelic concepts.

One of his most revolutionary contributions to the world of music was the concept of using the recording studio as a creative instrument.

He is credited with almost single-handedly transforming how musicians use recording studios and techniques.

The band's 1966 album Pet Sounds is regarded as Wilson's magnum opus and seen by many as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Brian Wilson won two Grammy awards out of nine nominations, and the Beach Boys were honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

Him and the Beach Boys were inducted the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.