Britain's Got Talent star dies aged 34

25 March 2025, 13:08 | Updated: 25 March 2025, 14:14

Chantel Bellew
Chantel Bellew. Picture: GoFundMe

By Emma Soteriou

Britain's Got Talent star Chantel Bellew has died aged 34.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The dancer, who made it to the quarter finals of Series 13, died just weeks after her birthday.

She previously taught Strictly's Anton Du Beke how to tap dance, sharing a clip saying: "Great day teaching Anton some tap."

Chantel's loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help give her the "send-off she deserves".

"Chantel was more than a daughter, wife, sister, niece, cousin and friend," an update said. "She was a kind, loving, and passionate spirit who brought joy and laughter to so many.

"Chantel was a talent second to none who was the life and soul of every party, I am sure you will agree she was a character that nobody will ever forget."

The fundraiser has already almost reached its target of £8,000, with more than 160 donations.

One friend, Katy Glover, paid tribute to Chantel saying: "She was such a whirlwind, the life and soul of the party and such a bundle of life.

"She lived and breathed glamour and showbiz and she was a fantastic tap dancer, she did a number of Britain's Got Talent which she loved, and she kept telling everyone.

"Chantel said she'd had a brilliant time and treated it as another audition because she was so professional, and she was so determined.

"She also taught Anton Du Beke tap as well because tap was her life, she was the best tapper out there.

"She was incredible, one of a kind, sparkly and loving and loyal."

This story is being updated

