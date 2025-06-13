British rapper Yung Filly facing additional charges linked to sexual assault of woman in Australia

13 June 2025, 07:09

Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, the British YouTuber and rapper known as ‘Yung Filly' is seen leaving the Perth Magistrates Court in Perth, Thursday, December 19,
Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, the British YouTuber and rapper known as ‘Yung Filly' is seen leaving the Perth Magistrates Court in Perth, Thursday, December 19,. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

British rapper Yung Filly has faced additional charges over allegations he sexually assaulted a woman while on tour in Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The internet personality, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, appeared before Perth District Court on Friday.

In March, he pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, one of strangulation and four counts of sexual penetration without consent.

Court documents filed on Friday revealed he faced two new counts of sexual penetration without consent.

No plea has been entered for the two new charges.

His case was listed for a 10-day trial starting on July 20 2026.

Read more: Police come under attack for fourth night in Northern Ireland as force say 'bigots and racists' behind unrest

Read more: Thomas Frank joins Spurs as new boss on three-year deal

Perth, Australia. 23rd Oct, 2024. British YouTube star Yung Filly (right), who is facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, leaves a Perth court on Wednesday after a brief appearance to vary his bail conditions, at Perth Central Court, Wednesday.
Perth, Australia. 23rd Oct, 2024. British YouTube star Yung Filly (right), who is facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, leaves a Perth court on Wednesday after a brief appearance to vary his bail conditions, at Perth Central Court, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

The online star has been on bail since October 2024 after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman aged in her 20s in his hotel room after he performed at a venue in Hillarys, a coastal suburb of Perth, the previous month.

During his initial court hearing in October, Barrientos was granted bail with strict conditions and a personal undertaking of 100,000 Australian dollars (£52,000), alongside a surety of the same amount, the PA news agency understands.

Court documents revealed Barrientos pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge on December 5.

The social media star was clocked driving at more than 96mph on the Roe Highway near the Perth suburb of High Wycombe on November 17.

Barrientos has appeared on several BBC shows and is known for collaborating with the YouTube collective Beta Squad.

The rapper, who was on tour in Australia, has appeared for England on Soccer Aid and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.

Among his other shows, he hosted BBC series Hot Property and Munya And Filly Get Chilly with comedian Munya Chawawa, a spin-off show of Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof.

In 2021, he won best media personality at the Mobo Awards alongside fellow online personality Chunkz, real name Amin Mohamed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People look over damage to buildings following Israeli airstrikes on June 13 in Tehran.

Middle East braces for 'all out war' after Israel launches 'pre-emptive strike' against Iran as Tehran responds with 'around 100 drones'
Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Israel launches strikes on Iran 'nuclear sites' with explosions heard in Tehran - as US says it's 'not involved'

Exclusive
Sir Sadiq Khan has told LBC News that he's concerned knife crime could rise because the Met Police weren't given more funding in Rachel Reeves' spending review.

Sadiq Khan warns knife crime could rise after Met Police miss out in Rachel Reeves' spending review

Officer Clive Kunder, top right, and Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, bottom right, warned the plane was losing power moments before it crashed.

Air India pilot's chilling 'mayday' call as he warned plane was 'losing power' moments before crash killed 229 on board

The PSNI chief said the initial lawful and legitimate process before unrest broke out was done in a way that was responsible and empathetic to the victim.

Police come under attack for fourth night in Northern Ireland as force say 'bigots and racists' behind unrest

Tottenham have appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach, the Premier League club have announced.

Thomas Frank joins Spurs as new boss on three-year deal

A family-of-three, a wellness influencer couple, and a hotel manager travelling with his wife and two children, are among the Brits who were on board the Air India Flight.

The Brits on board crashed Air India flight as 52 UK nationals confirmed dead

Air India confirms only one survivor from 242 people on board Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India confirms only one survivor from 242 people on board Ahmedabad plane crash

Pro-Palestinian activists shout slogans while waving Palestinian flags as around one and a half thousand participants in the Resilience Convoy depart from Tunis, Tunisia.

Egypt deports and detains dozens of activists participating in march to Gaza in bid to end Israeli blockade

Aria Aber, Miranda July, Nussaibah Younis, Elizabeth Strout, Sanam Mahloudji and Yael van der Wouden attend the 2025 Women's Prize Winner's Ceremony, taking place at Bedford Square Gardens, London.

'A classic in the making': Debut novel by Dutch author wins 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction

Walker looking out over the peak of Yr Aran and a fog filled Nant Gwynant Valley

Two women dead after 'incident' in Snowdonia National Park

The Belgium midfielder was warmly greeted by fans in Italy as he arrived for his medical on Thursday having agreed a deal with the Serie A champions

Kevin De Bruyne joins Napoli on free transfer after Man City exit

Sverre Halseth Nypan of Rosenborg during the Eliteserien match between Bodø/Glimt and Rosenborg on May 24, 2025 in Bodø.

Manchester City agree £12.5m fee for Rosenberg teen Sverre Nypan as summer spending spree continues

David Walliams attending the gala screening of Queer, at the Curzon Mayfair in London. Picture date: Tuesday December 10, 2024.

David Walliams 'gives two Nazi salutes' during recording of popular game show

The pop sensation, 29, said it was a "really special feeling" to announce the news, having been with the 35-year-old Londoner for almost a year and a half

Dua Lipa confirms engagement to actor Callum Turner after a year-and-a-half romance

Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek and Jamie Meek, from London, posted a video onto their official Wellness Foundry page of them waiting at an airport gate

British influencer couple confirmed among victims of Air India crash, family says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh told the Hindustan Times he heard a "loud noise" around 30 seconds after take-off before the plane plummeted to earth.

British passenger walks away as sole survivor on Air India plane crash that killed more than 240 people
Included in the trove is a 'very rare' Louis XVI coin, dated between 1774-1793 and worth €2500-3500.

Historic coin stash worth €2m unearthed in wall of French house

The current Brentford manager has been in talks to take over the reigns at Spurs after Ange Postecoglou was sacked following the Europa League final victory

Thomas Frank set to join Spurs – and he’s bringing key Brentford backroom staff with him

The former Agents House, Norman Cross prisoner of war camp, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, England, UK

World’s first prisoner of war camp in Cambridgeshire to open to the public

Liam Payne performing in 2015

Hotel workers accused of selling Liam Payne cocaine before star's death to face trial

Trent Alexander-Arnold describes joining Real Madrid as a dream come true

Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks perfect Spanish as he's unveiled by Real Madrid

The NHS waiting list has come down to its lowest level for two years

NHS waiting list for planned treatment falls to lowest level in two years

Indian police have reported there are 'no survivors' after the Air India plane crash

‘It all happened so quickly’ - British passenger miraculously survives Air India flight crash
The samurai sword killer of a 14-year-old boy is a ‘flat Earther’ and conspiracy theorist who was a fan of Elon Musk, the Old Bailey Court heard.

Samurai sword killer of boy, 14, 'screamed in delight' during rampage

Debris of the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad

Dreamliner crash brings fresh scrutiny on crisis-hit Boeing in wake of wave of fatal accidents and safety concerns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

David Beckham, King Charles III, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet during the King's Foundation Awards ceremony at St James's Palace.

Charles joined by David Beckham and Meryl Streep to celebrate award winners

King Charles has expressed sympathy for Austria in the wake of school shooting

King Charles expresses sympathy for Austria in wake of ‘horrific’ school shooting

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, to learn more about how the multigenerational farm has refined regenerative farming practices and farm diversification as part of its journey to net zero.

Prince William launches 20-year plan to 'save' Dartmoor

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News