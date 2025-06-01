Chaos at British Soap Awards after bomb threat prompts emergency evacuation

The awards were hosted at the Hackney Empire in London. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Stars attending the afterparty at a venue in Hackney were ordered to leave at around 1am on Sunday morning.

Guests were ordered to "get out immediately", a source told The Mirror.

"At first, they didn’t say why — but soon we were told there was a bomb threat. Everyone was left standing outside, confused and shocked.”

Footage shared on social media showed soap stars, including EastEnders actress Tameka Empson and Hollyoaks actor Emmett J Scanlan, gathered on the street as crowds were ushered out.

The Metropolitan Police told the Mirror: "At 00:49hrs on Sunday, 1 June, police were called to Hackney Town Centre after a threat was made to the premises. The call was determined to be a hoax and nothing suspicious was located."

The annual ceremony returned this year after a two-year break. Jane McDonald hosted for a second time.

Carl Hyland and Kieron Richardson arriving at the British Soap Award 2025, Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Alamy

Last year's show was suddenly cancelled with no explanation after the nominees had been announced.

Eastenders collected eight awards, including Best British Soap.

Eastenders also won Scene of the Year for 'Angie Watts' Shock Return.'

Hollyoaks received three, Emmerdale two, and Coronation Street just one.