Broadcaster James Whale reveals he has just weeks to live in heartbreaking cancer update

24 June 2025, 13:47

James Whale has revealed he has just weeks left to live in a tragic update in his battle with terminal cancer.
James Whale has revealed he has just weeks left to live in a tragic update in his battle with terminal cancer.

By Josef Al Shemary

James Whale has revealed he has just weeks left to live in a tragic update in his battle with terminal cancer.





The broadcaster has been battling stage four kidney cancer for five years. The cancer has spread to his spine, brain and lungs,

Whale, 74, gave the heartbreaking update live on air during his latest Talk show, which he films from home.

“I'm actually in my last couple of weeks,” he told his viewers, adding: “Last time I saw my oncologist, he said I probably have only got weeks to go.”

He thanked his bosses, who he said “are being absolutely brilliant,” and his viewers as he made the announcement.

“If you hear a thump during the programme it may have been my last breath, I don’t know. I hope it isn’t. I thought I’d throw that in so you can feel remarkably sorry for me and not shout at me.”

He added: “Over the 50 years, I have interviewed and chatted to some of the most amazing people.

“It may have been you. Maybe we'll catch up for the last time.”

In May, he had told his viewers he stopped his treatment and was “at the end of his cancer journey”. He added that he would be “lucky to make it to Christmas”.

He confessed to one of the viewers that called in, Paula, that he had been feeling emotional about his prognosis.

He told her: “I spend a lot of time crying. And it really, it's a bit embarrassing, Paula, to be quite honest with you.

“I’m heading into the sunset and I talk about it regularly on the show and you know it's interesting because now everybody talks about it.

“Not me, not mine, but their own, you know, they don't feel that they're doing it quite right without having a cancer to talk about.”

The TV and Radio host has been a popular broadcaster for over 55 years, including as the host of the afternoon drivetime show at LBC.

He was given an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours List for his services to broadcasting and charity.

