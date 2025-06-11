Brooklyn Beckham 'cuts contact' with parents David and Victoria amid family rift over wife Nicola Peltz

11 June 2025, 16:03

In the latest development in the family's ongoing feud, the 26-year-old has reportedly quashed any attempts from the superstar couple to make up
In the latest development in the family's ongoing feud, the 26-year-old has reportedly quashed any attempts from the superstar couple to make up. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Brooklyn Beckham has dealt a devastating blow to his parents David and Victoria after reportedly telling them he wants "no contact" with them.

In the latest development in the family's ongoing feud, the 26-year-old has reportedly rejected any attempts from the superstar couple to reconcile.

The wannabe chef's parents are believed to be fearful about the influence their eldest son's wife Nicola Pertz is having over him.

According to Page Six, Brooklyn has firmly sided with his wife and did not congratulate his footballing father after it was announced last week that he would be receiving a knighthood.

This follows on from the young couple's failure to attend any of the sporting icon's 50th birthday celebrations last month.

A source close to Brooklyn denied the billionaire heiress had asked for no contact, adding: "Everyone’s focus should be David Beckham’s great honour."

The Beckhams' escalating rift was first reported last month, as tensions between Brooklyn and his brother Cruz reportedly led to the latter going out of his way in public to avoid his sibling.

Things became so bitter that Cruz was allegedly reaching out to the family's favourite hangouts ahead of any visits to check whether Brooklyn would be there.

Brooklyn pledged his loyalty to his wife - the daughter of Miami-based billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz - in an Instagram video shared in May
Brooklyn pledged his loyalty to his wife - the daughter of Miami-based billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz - in an Instagram video shared in May. Picture: Alamy

Brooklyn pledged his loyalty to his wife - the daughter of Miami-based billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz - in an Instagram video shared in May.

Captioning a video of the pair on an early morning motorbike ride, Brooklyn wrote: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby."

Reacting to the post, an insider for the Beckhams told the Sun: "It shows how much this situation with his family has escalated.

"It's very sad for everyone involved, especially David and Victoria who love him very much. This isn't the Brooklyn his family knows and loves.

"This post was like a dagger to their hearts but they will always be there for Brooklyn."

Cruz also waded in on the row a few hours later, writing on Instagram: "I love my family. I love you guys more than anything, mum and dad you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we are to have you in our lives."

