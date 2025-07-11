Brooklyn Beckham unfollows his brothers despite appearing to offer an olive branch in family feud

Brooklyn Beckham has unfollowed brothers Cruz and Romeo
Brooklyn Beckham has unfollowed his brothers Cruz and Romeo on Instagram despite appearing to offer an olive branch by sending a birthday tribute to sister Harper, who turned 14 on Thursday.

Brooklyn sent a message to Harper, sharing a picture of him. With wife Nicola Peltz, writing: "Happy birthday Harper, we love u x.” It was his first public interaction with the family since June - but he has now unfollowed Cruz and Romeo.

Romeo and Cruz unfollowed him back. Brooklyn is still following his parents, football legend David, 50, and former Spice Girl Victoria, 51, on Instagram.

The family feud is reportedly over money - with The Sun stating that David and Victoria didn’t help with the cost of Brooklyn and Nicola’s £10.5m US mansion.

However a source close to the Beckhams dismissed this as ‘nonsense,’ saying “David and Victoria will always support Brooklyn if and when he needs it.”

A few days ago, Cruz reached out to Brooklyn by ‘liking’ his latest fashion campaign on social media.

Rumours of a feud emerged ever since Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz in Florida.

Read more: ‘Shameful’ bonfire with migrant effigies in Northern Ireland allowed to go ahead

Read more: Heathrow pledges five-minute queues by 2031 - as airport unveils £10 billion investment plan

She is rumoured to have snubbed a design by Victoria for a custom gown by Valentino.

Brooklyn also failed to turn up at four birthday parties that were thrown for his dad, despite being in London at the time.

