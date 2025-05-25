Brooklyn Beckham vows to 'always choose' wife as he takes swipe at David and Victoria

25 May 2025, 13:01

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz arrives at The Brooklyn Beckham condiments company launch event held at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz arrives at The Brooklyn Beckham condiments company launch event held at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

David and Victoria Beckhams' oldest son Brooklyn has vowed to "always choose" his wife amid an alleged feud with his parents.

Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn, who are living in Los Angeles, are thought to locked in a bitter dispute with UK-based Posh Spice and Becks.

Seemingly hitting out at his high-profile parents, influencer Brooklyn shared an Instagram video on Sunday where he appeared to side with Nicola.

The clip showed him riding with his wife on his motorbike along across a street thought to be close to the couple's southern California home.

"My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby," he wrote in the caption.

Read more: David Beckham all smiles as he meets King Charles at Chelsea Flower Show

Read more: Kate's show of support for Victoria: Princess picks Beckham outfit for fashion awards

Anna Wintour, from left, David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer)
Anna Wintour, from left, David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer). Picture: Alamy

Nicola, 30, is the daughter of the Miami-based billionaire Nelson Peltz.

Both she and Brooklyn failed to make an appearance at Victoria's 51st or at David's 50th earlier this month.

The parent's are allegedly heartbroken by the fallout with Brooklyn, according to The Daily Mail.

David previously shared how Brooklyn was "missed" from a boys’ trip fishing in Scotland as part of his birthday.

He wrote in an Instagram post: "Six months ago I planned a trip with my boys at the start of last week to camp and fish for my 50th was so much fun."

Photos of the trip, including snaps of David and his other two sons, were posted as he acknowledged his oldest boy's absence.

