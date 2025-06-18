First look at upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White divides fans

18 June 2025, 17:55

Bruce Springsteen performs on stage
Bruce Springsteen performs on stage. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The first trailer for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver me from Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White has dropped.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The film, which is expected to hit theatres on October 24, is an adaptation of the 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

It follows the legendary singer as he makes his deeply personal 1982 album, Nebraska.

In the trailer, the 34-year-old actor best known for starring in The Bear and Shameless, is seen singing Springsteen's hit 'Born to Run'.

To play Springsteen, White studied hundreds of archive videos to capture the singer's unique voice and stage moves.

"There's just so much footage," White said in an interview last year.

"It's really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice. It's been really fun preparing."

While the majority of fans were full of praise for White’s transformation and shared their excitement for the upcoming biopic, not everyone was convinced.

Read more: Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones splits from husband after 26 years

Read more: Ariana Grande announces death of 'beloved' grandma Nonna Marjorie at age of 99

Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen
Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen. Picture: Getty

One fan wrote on X: "I barely know this actor and his roles but damn he got talent."

“This trailer solidified in my mind that Jeremy Allen White is a movie star,” said another.

A third said: “Excited to see Jeremy Allen White embody the Boss, this is going to be epic.”

However, taking on the role of a music legend is a difficult task, and some fans of the singer are less than convinced about the choice of casting.

One fan wrote on X: "I don't see or hear Bruce in Jeremy at all. And I'm a certified #bigbrucefan."

Another said: "Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen is a laughable miscast."

"He should have played Bob Dylan lol he looks just like him," suggested another.

The film comes just after another legendary US singer's life was adapted for the big screen.

Timothee Chalamet receiving an Oscar nomination for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Despite mixed responses from fans, the man himself, Springsteen, has spoken out about how pleased he is with White's performance in the film.

Springsteen called him "a terrific actor" who sings "very well".

"He's got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise and he's just done a great job, so I've had a lot of fun," he added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Claire Boyd underwent surgery in a bid to address a long history of abdominal pain

Family walks out of inquest after coroner rejects malnutrition in hospital death

Inquests into the deaths of the women, who were both born in Pakistan but lived in Maltsby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were opened on Wednesday.

Sisters drown in pools on popular Snowdonia route, inquest told

A police cordon blocking the inside lane of the northbound carriageway on the M1 motorway near Bucknalls Lane overpass in Hertfordshire, where a man's body was found by road workers on Monday.

Horror crash sees M1 closed 'in both directions' with emergency services including air ambulance in attendance

Liz Kendall, Work and Pensions Secretary and Labour MP for Leicester West spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Liz Kendall unable to say how much the changes in the Welfare Bill announced today will end up costing

Exclusive
Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

The record breaking ticket was bought in Munster. It is still unclaimed

'Have a cup of tea and let it sink in': Lottery bosses message to record Euromillions winner as prize yet unclaimed

Exclusive
Joe and his friends found the fraudulent listing on RightMove and OpenRent.

‘We lost £5,000 in a rental fraud scam and now we’re facing homelessness’

Ruth Jones and husband David Peet split up after 26 years. he is now in a new relationship in Canada

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones splits from husband after 26 years

Iran's supreme leader has hit back at Trump.

'Nobody knows what I'm gonna do': Trump's cryptic message as Iran brands claims of Washington talks 'despicable lies'

The Adalynn and Front Eagle tankers collided and caught on fire on Tuesday close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Navigational mistake led to oil tanker collision near Strait of Hormuz, says UAE official

Marine experts are set to bring the stricken Bayesian to the surface

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht to be raised from the seabed this weekend

Police officers stand next to a restaurant as people protest against overtourism in the Balearic island of Mallorca

Spain: Brits warned of tough rules for holidaying this summer

The Home Office UK Visas & Immigration Office at Lunar House in Croydon, London, UK.

Home Office tells children, aged 11 and eight, they must return to Brazil without parents or face being 'detained'

Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley.

Pictured: Brit grandmother who died from rabies after being scratched by puppy as family issues stark warning

The 35-year-old received the news after earning his biggest win in two years, which also helped him reclaim a spot in the world's top 200 rankings

Dan Evans handed Wimbledon wildcard after stunning win over world No.13 Frances Tiafoe

How Iran could hit back: The growing threat to Western bases as Israeli strikes on Tehran escalate

How Iran could hit back: The growing threat to Western bases as Israeli strikes on Tehran escalate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Manhunt as police search for suspect after woman, 69, stabbed to death in home over 'diamond-encrusted Rolex'
Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.

'We'll make him pay': Leaked Jose Mourinho texts spark scandal in Turkish football

'If you find a gun, you phone the police': Fishing for firearms, knives and grenades in the canals of the North

'If you find a gun, you phone the police': Fishing for firearms, knives and grenades along Britain's canals
Metropolitan Police handout photo of disgraced paedophile Gary Glitter.

Gary Glitter to remain in jail after parole board turn down release bid

Annabel Rook

Children of 'murdered' mother-of-two found in her £1.4m home after gas explosion escaped as they were 'at a sleepover'
Morocco is estimated to have around 3 million stray dogs, known locally as "Beldis"

Brit dies from rabies after contact with stray dog while on holiday in Morocco

A court sketch drawn from a video link shows Erin Patterson giving evidence in her own homicide trial at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria

Woman on trial for 'mushroom murders' should not be found guilty for 'lying', defence argues
Eddie Howe faces decisions over how to line up his squad next season

How Newcastle could line-up for 2025-26

Forensic experts and DGCA officials searching for evidence at Air India Plane crash site

'Major breakthrough' in Air India crash investigation as experts spot 'game-changing' detail in new video
Iran's supreme leader has hit back at Trump.

Iran will not surrender, supreme leader says, as he warns of 'irreparable damage' if US launches strikes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance in last-minute announcement

Prince Harry addresses the Invictus Games Foundation reception at CN Tower during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Ukraine bids to host Prince Harry’s Invictus Games in 2029

King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch on during the Queen Anne Stake

King and Queen recall ‘thrill’ of Royal Ascot winner as they arrive at meet

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News