First look at upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White divides fans

Bruce Springsteen performs on stage. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The first trailer for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver me from Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White has dropped.

The film, which is expected to hit theatres on October 24, is an adaptation of the 2023 book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

It follows the legendary singer as he makes his deeply personal 1982 album, Nebraska.

In the trailer, the 34-year-old actor best known for starring in The Bear and Shameless, is seen singing Springsteen's hit 'Born to Run'.

To play Springsteen, White studied hundreds of archive videos to capture the singer's unique voice and stage moves.

"There's just so much footage," White said in an interview last year.

"It's really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice. It's been really fun preparing."

While the majority of fans were full of praise for White’s transformation and shared their excitement for the upcoming biopic, not everyone was convinced.

Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen. Picture: Getty

One fan wrote on X: "I barely know this actor and his roles but damn he got talent."

“This trailer solidified in my mind that Jeremy Allen White is a movie star,” said another.

A third said: “Excited to see Jeremy Allen White embody the Boss, this is going to be epic.”

However, taking on the role of a music legend is a difficult task, and some fans of the singer are less than convinced about the choice of casting.

One fan wrote on X: "I don't see or hear Bruce in Jeremy at all. And I'm a certified #bigbrucefan."

Another said: "Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen is a laughable miscast."

Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in the new trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. In theaters October 24. pic.twitter.com/NULJo6ZNqP — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) June 18, 2025

"He should have played Bob Dylan lol he looks just like him," suggested another.

The film comes just after another legendary US singer's life was adapted for the big screen.

Timothee Chalamet receiving an Oscar nomination for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Despite mixed responses from fans, the man himself, Springsteen, has spoken out about how pleased he is with White's performance in the film.

Springsteen called him "a terrific actor" who sings "very well".

"He's got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise and he's just done a great job, so I've had a lot of fun," he added.