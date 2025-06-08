Bruce Springsteen shocks fans as Paul McCartney brought out at iconic Liverpool show

Bruce Springsteen, left, and Sir Paul McCartney, right. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Singer Bruce Springsteen brought out a special guest at his show in Liverpool as he performed with local star Sir Paul McCartney.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The American musician was joined on stage by the 82-year-old Beatles star during the second of two shows at Anfield stadium on Saturday, with Sir Paul then providing vocals as the pair played the band’s Can’t Buy Me Love.

Springsteen, 75, and his E Street Band are in the UK as part of his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, which kicked off with three shows in Manchester last month.

Footage shared on social media showed the surprised crowd cheering loudly as Sir Paul was introduced, before he then playfully pointed at Springsteen and the pair shared an embrace.

Before he left the stage after their performance, Sir Paul addressed the crowd and reportedly said: “Thank you, Scousers.”

The two men have previously performed together on several occasions, most notably when Sir Paul delivered a headline set at Glastonbury in 2022.

Read more:

Read more:

2012 MusiCares Person Of The Year Tribute To Paul McCartney - Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Perform At The Co-op Live. Picture: Getty

Announced as a surprise all the way from the east coast of America, Springsteen joined Sir Paul, who became the festival’s oldest solo headliner, as they played hits Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man on the Pyramid Stage.

In 2012, Sir Paul had joined Springsteen on stage at the end of the singer’s headline slot at Hard Rock Calling in Hyde Park, London, but both stars found their microphones cut off before they could address the crowds after exceeding the curfew.

Beginning his career in the 1960s, Springsteen has gone on to have 12 UK top 10 albums and four UK top 10 singles and is best known for songs such as Born In The USA, Dancing In The Dark and Born To Run.

His Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, which includes 16 dates across six European countries, will conclude in Milan, Italy, on July 3.