Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Breaking News
Buffy and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39
26 February 2025, 17:45 | Updated: 26 February 2025, 17:50
Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in hit shows including Buffy and Gossip Girl, has died at the age of 39.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Starring as Sarah Michelle Gellar's younger sister Dawn Summers in hit teen supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Trachtenberg appeared in the show from 2000-2003.
The actress' cause of death is not currently known according to police sources.
However, her death is not being investigated as suspicious, the force confirmed to the New York Post.
Trachtenberg's last credits were as an executive producer and host of true-crime docuseries Meet, Marry, Murder in 2021.
This is a breaking news story.