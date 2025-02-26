Breaking News

Buffy and Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39

26 February 2025, 17:45 | Updated: 26 February 2025, 17:50

Michelle Trachtenberg at The Art of Elysium 13th Annual Black Tie Artistic Experience 'HEAVEN' held at The Palladium
Michelle Trachtenberg at The Art of Elysium 13th Annual Black Tie Artistic Experience 'HEAVEN' held at The Palladium. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in hit shows including Buffy and Gossip Girl, has died at the age of 39.

Starring as Sarah Michelle Gellar's younger sister Dawn Summers in hit teen supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Trachtenberg appeared in the show from 2000-2003.

The actress' cause of death is not currently known according to police sources.

However, her death is not being investigated as suspicious, the force confirmed to the New York Post.

MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG, ZAC EFRON, 17 AGAIN, 2009
MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG, ZAC EFRON, 17 AGAIN, 2009. Picture: Alamy
Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester, Michelle Trachtenberg, Eric Daman, and Jessica Szohr attend the celebration of 'You Know You Want It' By Eric Daman, costume designer for 'Gossip Girl' in New York, NY. 1/12/10. .
Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester, Michelle Trachtenberg, Eric Daman, and Jessica Szohr attend the celebration of 'You Know You Want It' By Eric Daman, costume designer for 'Gossip Girl' in New York, NY. 1/12/10. . Picture: Alamy

Trachtenberg's last credits were as an executive producer and host of true-crime docuseries Meet, Marry, Murder in 2021.

This is a breaking news story.

