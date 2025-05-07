Call the Midwife team announce film and prequel series in the works

By Danielle de Wolfe

Plans have been announced for a Call the Midwife film and all-new prequel TV series, with the hit show - and subsequent spin-off film, set during the Second World War.

The hit BBC series, considered a Christmas staple by many, comes as filming gets underway for the 15th series of the drama.

Set in the East End of London, the series centres around a group of midwives working between the late 1950s and the early 1970s.

The new series and film will pre-date the current offering, with fans left buzzing with excitement over the news, taking to social media to describe their

Set in an unknown overseas location in 1972, the film is will mark the show's first expansion onto the big screen.

The forthcoming prequel television series will "delve into the deeper past", according to showrunner Heidi Thomas.

Shedding light on London during one of the most dramatic periods in British history - the Blitz, the show will continue to feature some "much-loved" characters".

The forthcoming series will feature "some familiar (if much younger) faces", according to Thomas, who adds that while she will "never run out of stories for our midwives", she has for the longest time had the "yearning to delve into the deeper past".

Following this calling, the new series and film will expand the midwives' story beyond the current 1957 to 1971 timeline.

The Blitz years in the East End were extraordinary - filled with loss, togetherness, courage and joy," she said.

Filming in a "top secret" location, the much anticipated series will feature more heartwarming storylines.

The show's 15th series will centre around a mercenary mission to Hong Kong, with fans poised and ready to catch a glimpse of the forthcoming two-part Christmas special.