Update over future of Call the Midwife after reports it has been cancelled

Call the Midwife first launched in 2012 and has been a sensation with viewers ever since. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Call the Midwife "isn't going anywhere, despite reports it is "coming to an end" after series 15, producers have confirmed.

The period drama, launched in 2012, is one of the most-watched programmes in the UK and follows a group of midwives working in the East End of London in the 1950s, 1960 and 1970s.

Throughout its run, the show has been a huge hit with audiences across the UK.

Up to 11million people watched the highly-popular show which has starred Jessica Raine, Helen George and Judy Parfitt. Picture: Alamy

Up to 11 million people watched the highly-anticipated episodes at any time since it first launched in 2012.It has won numerous awards including National Television Awards, TV Choice Awards and received several BAFTA nominations.

On Thursday, it was reported that the much-loved programme would come to an end after series 15 in 2026.

But today in a statement, the BBC said: ""As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course.

"Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere.”