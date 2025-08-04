Calvin Harris shares photos of ‘superhero’ wife’s placenta after birth of son

4 August 2025, 21:55

DJ Calvin Harris has welcomed his first child with his wife, Vick Hope, and described the radio presenter as a "superhero".
DJ Calvin Harris has welcomed his first child with his wife, Vick Hope, and described the radio presenter as a "superhero". Picture: Social media

By Josef Al Shemary

DJ Calvin Harris has welcomed his first child with his wife, Vick Hope, and described the radio presenter as a "superhero".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 41 year-old musician, best known for his hit songs One Kiss and Feel So Close, shared the news on social media that their son, Micah, was born on July 20.

Harris posted a series of photographs on Instagram on Monday along with the caption: "20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here!"

He added: "My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah."

The comments section was flooded with congratulations from fans around the world as well as fellow musicians including Jade Thirlwall and Craig David.

Read more: Actress Loni Anderson dies just days before her 80th birthday

Read more: Kelly Osbourne thanks fans for support during ‘hardest moment’ of her life after death of dad Ozzy

Consuming one's own placenta, known as placentophagia, remains a debated practice with some claiming it offers health benefits.
Consuming one's own placenta, known as placentophagia, remains a debated practice with some claiming it offers health benefits. Picture: Social media

But some comments were shocked at the choice of photos the DJ shared, which included what appears to be the before and after shots of the placenta, the organ which forms in the womb during pregnancy.

One photo shows the entire placenta, which is ‘birthed’ or delivered by the mother shortly after childbirth, while other pictures capture the process of it being steamed, dehydrated and ground into pills to be consumed.

Consuming one's own placenta, known as placentophagia, remains a debated practice with some claiming it offers health benefits.

Download the all new LBC app now!
Download the all new LBC app now! Picture: LBC

While some claim the practice can alleviate postpartum depression, ease bleeding after childbirth, and improve the mother’s hormone balance, mood and milk supply.

Among the supporters was singer Becky Hill who posted in the comments: "Love to see the placenta!! Amazing we grow a whole new organ to provide life! Good job not wasting it either, that's some goddess magic right there!"

Celebrities who have reportedly eaten their own placenta include reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, American singer and actress Mandy Moore, and Mad Men star January Jones.

Hope, 35, is best known for presenting the BBC Radio 1 drivetime show Going Home.

She reportedly married the Dumfries-born DJ in 2023. He is behind the hit number one songs Sweet Nothing, Summer, and Promises.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Vanessa Frake backs US-stye Supermax prisons for the UK.

Reform UK's new prisons tsar backs US-style ‘Supermax’ jails as Britain's 'very dangerous’ inmates will 'never change'

Emergency services were called to the indoor water park in Hanley just after 4 o'clock this afternoon, where they found the girl in a critical condition.

Girl, 4, dies after incident at water park in Stoke-on-Trent

Tracey Connelly will be released from prison after the Parole Board rejected a Government challenge against its ruling.

Mother of Baby P to face public parole hearing in October

Tommy Robinson has been arrested at Luton Airport.

Tommy Robinson arrested at Luton Airport over alleged assault at St Pancras station

Exclusive
Evyatar

Cousin of Israeli hostage forced to dig his own grave in chilling Hamas video warns he only has 'days left'

Fans hold up scarves in memory of the late Diogo Jota before the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool v Athletic Club Bilbao at Anfield on August 4, 2025.

Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of first Anfield game since striker's death

Dozens of suspected rioters are still wanted by police a year after disorder that broke out across the UK.

Pictured: Dozens of suspected rioters still wanted by police year on from 2024 disorder triggered by Southport stabbings

Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street.

Pictured: Man, 19, stabbed to death in Bury car park - as three teens arrested on suspicion of murder

Thousands of passengers have been told to postpone their Eurostar train journeys to and from Paris.

Eurostar passengers advised to postpone journeys following power outage

Dame Stella Rimington, first female director general of MI5, has died aged 90.

Dame Stella Rimington, MI5's first female director general, dies aged 90

Jack and Kelly Osbourne embraced as they viewed the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham.

Kelly Osbourne thanks fans for support during ‘hardest moment’ of her life after death of dad Ozzy

m

Saudi Arabian student, 20, stabbed to death in Cambridge as family pay tribute to 'dutiful son and loving brother'

Eating minimally processed foods and avoiding ultra processed foods (UPFs) could help people lose twice as much weight, a new trial has found.

Eating fewer ultra-processed foods could boost weight loss

Irish woman Gena Heraty has been helping the children of Haiti for over 30 years.

Irish missionary among nine people kidnapped from Haiti orphanage

A giant 22-inch rat has been found in a Yorkshire home.

Rat the 'size of a cat' found in home - as councillor warns they are 'everywhere'

James Whale after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire last year

Radio legend James Whale dies aged 74 after battle with cancer as tributes pour in

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

What did the ITV Lucy Letby documentary reveal?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin 'ready to meet Zelenskyy' as Russia faces growing pressure to agree Ukraine ceasefire
England's Chris Woakes, with his arm in a sling, as India celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Gus Atkinson to end the match on day five of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London

England fall six runs short against India despite Chris Woakes one-handed heroics

UCH, University College Hospital, London.

Five Met Police officers charged with GBH on man at north London hospital

A photo of luggage on a pavement waiting to be loaded into a tour bus.

Woman charged with neglect after 2-year-old found alive in a suitcase on a bus

Cameron Young of the United States poses with the Wyndham Championship trophy

Cameron Young eases to his maiden PGA Tour title in North Carolina

England's Harry Brook reacts after getting out on day four of the Fifth Rothesay Men's Test at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Sunday August 3, 2025.

What England need to do to beat India on final day

The Port of Hersonissos in Crete

Three arrested after Brit, 78, found dead by hotel pool in Crete

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum security jail

Convicts furious at Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to minimum-security jail

Nuneaton town centre in Warwickshire, England.

Two men accused of 'kidnapping, strangling and raping' 12-year-old girl in UK town

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry came to blows after a heated argument in 2013 over a comment made by the Duke of York about his nephew, a new book has claimed.

Prince Harry speaks out over claims 'punches thrown' in 2013 fight with Prince Andrew

The King enjoyed a dram of whisky and met competitors when he attended the Mey Highland Games in Caithness.

King spotted enjoying whisky at Highland Games before bombshell Andrew and Harry fight allegations
Princess Anne

Man who tried to kidnap Princess Royal in 1974 claims innocence after release

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News