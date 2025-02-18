Carry On legend Julian Holloway dies aged 80 after 'brief illness' as tributes pour in

Carry On legend Julian Holloway dies aged 80. Picture: Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Carry On legend Julian Holloway has died aged 80 after a 'brief illness'.

The British actor played various characters across the comedy films Carry On Doctor, Carry On Up The Khyber, Carry On At Your Convenience, Carry On Henry, Carry On Camping and Carry On England.

His agency, Damn Good Voices, said that he died recently, and will be missed.

Theatrical agency Sharkey and Co, who also represented Holloway, said he died on Sunday at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in Dorset after "a brief illness".

Julian Holloway. Picture: Getty

Holloway had a daughter, supermodel turned author Sophie Dahl, with British actress Tessa Dahl, daughter of children's author Roald Dahl.

He had parts in science fiction series Doctor Who, TV show Uncle Silas, classic sitcom Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads?, the film of prison-set comedy Porridge, The Rum Diary starring Johnny Depp and A Christmas Carol with Jim Carrey.

In his later years, Holloway lived in California and undertook voice work including in James Bond Jr, Where's Waldo, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Captain Zed And The Zee Zone.

Sophie Dahl with Her Father Julian Holloway. Picture: Shutterstock

Recent animation shows include Cartoon Network sitcom Regular Show, where he voiced the character of death. He also redid the voice work of Christopher Jones in Ryan's Daughter and Horst Janson in Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter.

Holloway, the son of My Fair Lady actor and singer Stanley Holloway and wife Violet, was also part of several The Play For Today shows during his early career, including starring in a production of The Importance Of Being Earnest, Robin Redbreast and A Story To Frighten The Children.

He also had a prominent role in 1960s courtroom film Hostile Witness and had parts in Burt Reynolds crime movie Rough Cut and The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle with Sex Pistols.

Julian Holloway. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since flooded in for the star, with Harry Potter actress Miriam Margolyes saying on Facebook: "Oh I am very sad. Wonderful man. Wishing you and all his family long life. Too many going."

Actress Sarah Douglas said: "I lost a dear friend yesterday and I’m so, so sad.

"I have known Julian Holloway since the early 70’s and he has been the best of friends to me all these years. Julian was the wittiest of men and we would laugh and laugh.

"He was a friend through thick and thin, first in London then LA then back home again. He was also the associate producer of the Brute (1977) but I had first met him professionally in 1973 on a BBC drama called Secrets.

"There will be lots written about him and all his wonderful work but right now he is just a dear and sorely missed friend."

'Carry on Camping' Film. Picture: Shutterstock

Author Morris Bright said: "Very sad to be told Julian Holloway has died aged 80.

"An accomplished actor who could play comedy as deftly as serious roles, from A Hard Day's Night to Carry On and beyond.

"Son of Stanley Holloway whose OBE I was recently bequeathed. I shall look after it in both their memories."

Bad Girls actress Stephanie Beacham said: "Dear, dear person, kind and funny. One day he entertained my grandson in his swimming pool while I had to make some calls and helped dress and feed same two year old. A friend. Rest in peace Julian. You will be missed."

Writer Karl Howman said: "Great turn in the Porridge Film as the manager of the 'Celebrity' football team, especially with all of us inmates in close proximity, RIP Sir."