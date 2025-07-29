TV couple Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty announce separation after more than a decade of marriage

29 July 2025, 19:43

TV stars Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced their separation after more than a decade of marriage.
TV stars Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced their separation after more than a decade of marriage. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

TV stars Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced their separation after more than a decade of marriage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They wed in September 2012 in Rome and have two children together.

They said in a joint statement to the PA news agency: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.

“There will be no further comment.”

Deeley, 48, has presented ITV’s This Morning alongside Ben Shephard since early last year, and previously lived in Los Angeles for more than 10 years.

She hosted the US series So You Think You Can Dance and appeared on SM:TV Live with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly from 1998 to 2002.

Read more: Sydney Sweeney's jeans advert sparks fierce criticism for being 'regressive' and 'tone-deaf'

Read more: Fantastic Four tops worldwide box office

She co-hosted BBC singing contest Fame Academy, alongside Kielty, and took over ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes from Matthew Kelly.

Northern Irish presenter Kielty, 54, is the host of RTE talk show The Late Late Show, having taken over from Ryan Tubridy in 2023.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley arriving for the London premiere of the Ballywalter, at the Mayfair Hotel in London.
Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley arriving for the London premiere of the Ballywalter, at the Mayfair Hotel in London. Picture: PA

He made his feature film debut the year prior when he starred as a budding comedian going through a marriage break-up in Ballywalter, a movie that takes its title from the Northern Irish town in County Down.

The comedian and presenter began his stand-up career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club, The Empire Laughs Back, in pre-ceasefire Belfast and graduated to presenting programmes such as Channel 4’s Last Chance Lottery and BBC One chat show Patrick Kielty Almost Live.

He also presented the documentary My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me, about his father’s death at the hands of paramilitary gunmen.

Kielty and Deeley’s first child, a son called Milo, was born in 2016 and their second son, James, was born in 2018.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police officers at the scene in Long Lane, Southwark, south London, where four people were stabbed on Monday.

Two men who died after quadruple stabbing in central London named as father and son

A young girl poses next to a tree

Teenage girl dies four days after being rescued from the sea

A man crosses a road in inclement weather in Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Rotherham survivors have 'no faith' in force investigating allegations of sexual abuse by former officers

A woman stands by a suitcase

US 'hitwoman' accused of failed murder plot against Birmingham shop owner says evidence is 'terrible coincidence'

People lay flowers at The Atkinson on the first anniversary of the 2024 Southport attack in Southport

Nation falls silent a year after Southport attack claimed the lives of three at Taylor Swift-themed dance class

Ronan Hughes, a haulage boss who admitted the manslaughter of 39 people who were found in the back of a lorry.

People smuggler responsible for deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry gets extra jail time for not paying compensation

The NYC gunman who shot four people before turning the gun on himself left a suicide seemingly blasting the NFL.

NYC gunman's suicide note reveals he ‘targeted NFL offices over brain disease’ - as first victims pictured

NHS resident doctors, formerly referred to as junior doctors, are seen at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London.

NHS faces further walkouts as unions reject pay deal and resident doctors ‘haven’t heard from Streeting’

Laurence Fox and his partner Elizabeth Barker arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice in London

Laurence Fox faces wait for court decision over libel appeal on 'paedophile' tweets

Twenty-four hours after their victory against Spain in the Women's football Euro Finals in Basle, the Lionesses England womens' football team manager Sarina Wiegman leaves Downing street after meeting Deputy Prime Minister on 28th July 2025

Can Sarina Wiegman be made a Dame?

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairwoman Dr Melissa Ryan (c) is seen seen at the picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital in London

Resident doctors warn of further strikes as five-day NHS walkout ends

A man sits on a step with a woman stood next to him.

Murder arrest after quadruple stabbing at London business leaves two dead and a third in a 'life-threatening' condition

A man's XL bully died in an attack, which left the owner seriously injured.

XL Bully owner, 51, seriously injured after attackers kill his dog as police launch 'attempted murder' probe

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS 2025 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Marvel Studios ftv series with Joseph Quinn at left as Human Torch and Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic

Fantastic Four tops worldwide box office

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson boarded a flight out of the UK in the small hours of the morning as police made arrest inquiries over an alleged assault at a London train station

Tommy Robinson flies out of UK as police investigate ‘assault’ at London railway station

A damaged prison in the village of Bilenke, in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia bombs Ukrainian prison, killing at least 17 and injuring more than 80

Latest News

See more Latest News

Buses carrying England players and staff make their way down the Mall during a Homecoming Victory Parade on the Mall, London

Pride of the nation: Fans line the streets to watch England's triumphant Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 victory
Lanesend Primary School

Teachers 'left in tears' after 'overzealous' school 'bans students who take sick days' from end-of-year bouncy castle
Sydney Sweeney attending the European Premiere of Echo Valley.

Sydney Sweeney's jeans advert sparks fierce criticism for being 'regressive' and 'tone-deaf'
Donald Trump Jr, US President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Sarah Malone and Guy Kinnings at the opening of the Trump International Golf Links.

Trump opens new golf course in Scotland to mark last day of UK tour

Hargobind Tahilramani, dubbed the 'con-queen of Hollywood' has lost his extradition appeal Apple TV+ production still

‘Con queen of Hollywood’ loses High Court bid to challenge US extradition

S'Illot, San Lorenzo del Cardezar Municipality, Mediterranean Sea, Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Europe.

British holidaymaker dies after being found face down in Majorca hotel swimming pool

Jolly Fisherman statue in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

'There's nothing jolly about killing fish': PETA calls for seaside town's much loved century-old mascot to be retired
House rooftops

Remortgaging approvals rise amid ‘unusually high’ housing market activity

England's Michelle Agyemang celebrates scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between England and Italy at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

What is Michelle Agyemang's viral sock style?

Charlotte Dujardin took part in an event in Gloucestershire after serving a one-year suspension from dressage

Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin makes dressage comeback after whipping ban

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

Princess Beatrice and children join the Lionesses' celebrations at victory parade

Spencer shared the throwback picture of him and his sister standing next to a swimming pool in their bathing suits on Instagram.

Earl Spencer shares unseen childhood picture of Princess Diana - on anniversary of her wedding to King Charles
King Charles III, arrives for a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour in Thurso

Charles unveils plaque during visit to nuclear transport ship in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News