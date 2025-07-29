TV couple Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty announce separation after more than a decade of marriage

TV stars Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced their separation after more than a decade of marriage. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

TV stars Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced their separation after more than a decade of marriage.

They wed in September 2012 in Rome and have two children together.

They said in a joint statement to the PA news agency: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.

“There will be no further comment.”

Deeley, 48, has presented ITV’s This Morning alongside Ben Shephard since early last year, and previously lived in Los Angeles for more than 10 years.

She hosted the US series So You Think You Can Dance and appeared on SM:TV Live with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly from 1998 to 2002.

She co-hosted BBC singing contest Fame Academy, alongside Kielty, and took over ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes from Matthew Kelly.

Northern Irish presenter Kielty, 54, is the host of RTE talk show The Late Late Show, having taken over from Ryan Tubridy in 2023.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley arriving for the London premiere of the Ballywalter, at the Mayfair Hotel in London. Picture: PA

He made his feature film debut the year prior when he starred as a budding comedian going through a marriage break-up in Ballywalter, a movie that takes its title from the Northern Irish town in County Down.

The comedian and presenter began his stand-up career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club, The Empire Laughs Back, in pre-ceasefire Belfast and graduated to presenting programmes such as Channel 4’s Last Chance Lottery and BBC One chat show Patrick Kielty Almost Live.

He also presented the documentary My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me, about his father’s death at the hands of paramilitary gunmen.

Kielty and Deeley’s first child, a son called Milo, was born in 2016 and their second son, James, was born in 2018.