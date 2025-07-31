Celebrated children's author who wrote 150 titles including Funny Bones dies aged 87

Mr Ahlberg's publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the news. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The popular children's author Allan Ahlberg has died aged 87.

Mr Ahlberg's publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the news.

The celebrated author wrote 150 books over a career across more than five decades, with popular titles including The Jolly Postman, Funny Bones, Peepo! and the award-winning Each Peach Pear Plum under his belt.

He collaborated on many of the works with his late wife and award-winning illustrator, Janet Ahlberg.

Fellow children's author Michael Rosen described Ahlberg as a "pioneer of children's literature".

Writing on X, he said: "You were a pioneer of great children's literature, both in picture books and poetry.

"You were clever, funny and wise. My children loved your books. So did and so do I."

'Masterpieces'

Francesca Dow, head of children's literature at Penguin Random House, said: "Allan was one of the most extraordinary authors I have had the privilege and pleasure to work with.

"His brilliant books – so many of them created with his late wife, Janet, the highly talented illustrator – have been described as 'mini masterpieces'.

"Allan's are some of the very best – true classics, which will be loved by children and families for years to come. Dear Allan, we will all miss you enormously."

Mr Ahlberg is survived by his wife Vanessa, daughter Jessica and stepdaughters Saskia and Joanna.

Mr Ahlberg wrote Funny Bones. Picture: Alamy

The popular children's author was born in Croydon in 1938 and lived with his adoptive parents in Oldbury.

He had a variety of jobs, including a postman, plumber and gravedigger before training to become a teacher at Sunderland Teacher Training College, where he met his first wife Janet.

Mr Ahlberg made headlines in 2014 after turning down a lifetime achievement award due to being sponsored by Amazon, which was facing scrutiny over its tax arrangements at the time.