Celebrities descend on London for Spice Girl Mel B's star-studded wedding

Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Mel B, and her husband hairdresser Rory McPhee on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Celebrities have descended on St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the wedding Spice Girl's star Mel B.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 50-year old singer, whose full name is Melanie Brown, announced her engagement to hairdresser, Rory McPhee, in October 2022.

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton is among the celebrity guests who have arrived for the ceremony so far.

Bunton, known as “Baby Spice”, was seen along with her partner Jade Jones and son Beau.

Model Daisy Lowe and her husband Jordan Saul were also seen arriving at the ceremony along with comedians Tom Allen, Alan Carr and Katherine Ryan.

Caroline Black, owner of Evelie Bridal, told the PA news agency: “For her look at St Paul’s Cathedral, Melanie B wanted a bespoke gown that embodies strength, sensuality, and timeless glamour.”

Read more: Spice Girls lead stars wishing a happy 50th to birthday girl Mel B

Read more: Celebrities descend on Venice for Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding to Lauren Sanchez

Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Mel B, and her husband hairdresser Rory McPhee as they leave St Paul's Cathedral, London, following their wedding. Picture: Alamy

Model Daisy Lowe and husband Jordan Saul leave following the wedding of Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Mel B, to fiance hairdresser Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral, London. Picture: Alamy

The dress has been described by Black as a “luxury georgette crepe gown with a sculpted corset bodice” which features “intricate draping that hugs the silhouette and flows into a dramatic, sweeping train”

It also has a “sheer illusion detachable jacket, hand-embellished with pearl constellations” which has been described as creating a high neck, long-sleeve effect that frames her shoulders and adds “ethereal elegance to complement the ceremony and honour St Paul’s etiquette”.

Mel B also wore a cathedral-length veil which was embroidered with scattered pearls to complete the look.Speaking about the process of styling Mel B for her wedding day, Black described it as “an honour” and “nothing short of extraordinary”.

Alan Carr leaves following the wedding of Spice Girl Melanie Brown, Mel B, to fiance hairdresser Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral, London. Picture: Alamy

She said: “Helping a real Spice Girl choose her wedding dress—what could possibly top that? “

But what’s truly made this experience so meaningful is getting to know Mel as just Mel, not the icon, but the woman.“It’s been such an honour.”

Scott added: “Designing this gown for Mel was about capturing her fearless spirit and softness all in one look.

“She’s iconic, powerful, and radiant — and this dress had to be worthy of that.

“Every detail was chosen to honour her strength and sensuality, while celebrating the woman and the love story beneath the girl power.”

Mel B was previously married to Stephen Belafonte until she filed for divorce in 2017 following allegations of abuse.They have a daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte.

Mel B also has two daughters, Phoenix Chi Gulzar and Angel Iris Murphy Brown, from two previous relationships.