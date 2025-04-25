Celebrity Big Brother announces winner of latest series

CBB announced its winner. Picture: ITV

By Shannon Cook

Celebrity Big Brother has announced the winner of its latest series.

The hit reality show announced the winner as Coronation Street soap star Jack P Shepherd, 37.

Drag Race star Danny Beard finished as runner-up.

Shepherd couldn't contain his shock after hearing that he received the most votes from the public.

Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa finished in third place on the ITV reality show.

Mickey Rourke was asked to leave the show because of his behaviour. Picture: ITV

Celebrity Big Brother has been struck with controversy surrounding one of its contestants this year.

Hollywood star Mickey Rourke caused outrage when he made inappropriate comments to LGBTQ+ music star JoJo Siwa and lewd comments to TV personality Ella Rae Wise.

The 72-year-old actor is rumoured to have lost out on a big chunk of his paycheque, only receiving £50,000 of his agreed £500,000 fee.

According to TMZ, the actor has claimed if he "stayed for an extra day", he would have been eligible for more money.

The final straw for Mr Rourke was when he tried to start a fight with Love Island star Chris Hughes.

He said to the TV personality: "Don't f***ing eyeball me. You c***.""Your a** will be right there in a second," he threatened, pointing to the ground.

Mr Rourke did later apologise in the show's Diary Room, but Big Brother maintained they had no option but to ask the actor to leave.

Mr Rourke is also rumoured to have run up a hefty £50,000 hotel bill during his stay in the UK. TMZ has claimed Mr Rourke's representation said he was promised "five-star" accommodation, but then only promised £300 a night cover.

LBC has contacted ITV and Rourke's representation for comment.