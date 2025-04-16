Mickey Rourke 'planning to sue ITV' after being axed from Celebrity Big Brother

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house for inappropriate behaviour. Picture: ITV

By Rose Morelli

Hollywood star Mickey Rourke is reportedly 'planning to sue' ITV bosses after he was removed from Celebrity Big Brother for inappropriate behaviour.

The 72-year-old actor is rumoured to have lost out on a big chunk of his paycheque, only receiving £50,000 of his agreed £500,000 fee.

According to TMZ, the actor has claimed if he "stayed for an extra day", he would have been eligible for more money.

Mr Rourke caused outrage when he made inappropriate comments to LGBTQ+ music star JoJo Siwa and lewd comments to TV personality Ella Rae Wise.

Mickey Rourke was asked to leave the show because of his behaviour . Picture: ITV

The final straw for Mr Rourke was when he tried to start a fight with Love Island star Chris Hughes.

He said to the TV personality: "Don't f***ing eyeball me. You c***."

"Your a** will be right there in a second," he threatened, pointing to the ground.

Mr Rourke did later apologise in the show's Diary Room, but Big Brother maintained they had no option but to ask the actor to leave.

Mr Rourke is also rumoured to have run up a hefty £50,000 hotel bill during his stay in the UK.

TMZ has claimed Mr Rourke's representation said he was promised "five-star" accommodation, but then only promised £300 a night cover.

LBC has contacted ITV and Rourke's representation for comment.