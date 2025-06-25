Tributes pour in as Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman dies after long illness

25 June 2025, 01:34

Eden Blackman and Tallia Storm
Eden Blackman and Tallia Storm. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Eden Blackman, best known for his time on Celebs Go Dating, has died following a long battle with illness, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eden’s heartbroken family took to social media to pay tribute to the reality star.

Sharing a picture of 57-year-old Eden, the statement read: "We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Eden passed away on 21 June 2025, after carrying a long illness with quiet grace.

"Eden blazed through life with charm, mischief and a fire that was entirely his own, magnetic, stylish, sharp, impossibly handsome and always up for the adventure.

Read more: Broadcaster James Whale reveals he has just weeks to live in heartbreaking cancer update

"Music was his first love and constant companion, a pulse that shaped who he was, and he carved his path through that world with instinct, passion and deep care for the people he worked with.

"Later he brought that same energy and wild spark to television, helping others shine. He championed people with sincerity, humour and encouragement, always wanting others to feel seen at their best.

"To know Eden was to be caught in his orbit - fun, unpredictable, vivid and full of life. He stood proud, laughed loudly and lived as only he could. We’ll carry his spirit with us always.

"We ask for privacy as we find our way through this loss, and thank you for your love and kindness."

Tributes poured in for the beloved reality star following the announcement.

Celebs Go Dating’s Paul C. Brunson wrote: "Sending love and deepest condolences. I never met Eden, but we were forever linked through Celebs Go Dating.

“He showed me kindness when he didn’t have to, and I’ll never forget it. May he rest in paradise."

Pop star and DJ Example added: "Eden believed in me years before I had any playlist action at the big radio stations. Many fond memories. A truly unique energy. Big love x."

Fearne Cotton posted: "The most charismatic, beautiful human. Will miss you always E X."

While Zoe Ball wrote: "dearest eden. always a gem, his smile, his energy. im so so sorry for your loss. holding you in our hearts tonight. deepest love goes out to you."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Foreign criminals to be deported earlier under new proposal

Ben Stokes celebrated another red-letter day at Headingley after Ben Duckett’s 149 inspired England to an improbable chase of 371 to down India in the first Rothesay Test

England produce more memorable Headingley heroics to win first India Test

39-year-old Jacky Jahj was previously jailed in the UK for sex offences

British sex offender charged after staging 'fake wedding' to nine-year-old girl at Disneyland Paris

Close up of Olympique Lyonnais FC jersey

Lyon to launch appeal after relegation to Ligue 2 over financial problems

Destroyed Buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Facility

US strikes on Iran 'only set nuclear programme back months' despite Trump's claim sites were 'obliterated'

The life-changing ticket was purchased in the Republic of Ireland, though the winner has not yet come forward.

EuroMillions winning numbers revealed as lucky player set to win £22m

Israeli forces attack Nuseirat Camp in Gaza

At least 44 people killed after Israel opens fire on aid trucks in Gaza, eye witnesses report

US President Donald Trump in the Hague

Trump refuses to commit to NATO Article 5 as US piles pressure on allies to boost defence spending

Mr Coatti's dismembered remains were found in a suitcase in the Santa Marta area of Colombia

Four arrested after British scientist found dismembered in a suitcase in Colombia

North Sea oil and gas production.

Government plans to cut energy bills for thousands of businesses, but industry boss warns plans are ‘short-term fix’

Protestors and MET Police officers clash during a rally in support of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action after British government announced the group's ban, in Trafalgar Square, in central London, on June 23, 2025.

Seven charged after Palestine Action supporters clash with police against government ban under anti-terror laws

Juliana Marins plunged 1000ft down the side of a volcano, before her body was retrieved four days later

Brazilian dancer, 26, who fell down Indonesian volcano is found dead after four-day rescue effort

The Wegovy weight-loss drug.

Weight-loss jabs ‘shrinking supermarket sales’, experts warn

Laurence and Elizabeth Fox pose with family members in registry office

Laurence Fox marries controversial podcaster partner in secret ceremony

The UK population is projected to grow at a slower rate than previously stated, because of a sharp drop in the estimated level of migration.

UK population to grow at slower rate than first projected as net migration 'down by half' in one year

Jennifer Abbot Dauward, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home.

Film director ‘stabbed eight times in neck by her sister’ who stole victim’s diamond Rolex, court told

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescued brown bear cubs, Mish (top) and Lucy explore gifts stuffed with their favourite treats ahead of their move from the Wildwood Trust in Kent to their forever home at the Trust's sister site, Escot in Devon.

Police called after two young bears escaped from enclosure and devoured a week’s worth of honey
The All England Club is set to recognise Sir Andy Murray's contribution to tennis with a statue of him at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

Sir Andy Murray to be honoured with statue at Wimbledon

Jeff Bezos' three-day Venice wedding has sparked protests.

Jeff Bezos 'forced to move Venice wedding' as protesters threaten to flood famous canals with inflatable crocodiles
Jack Watkin promised victims good returns on investments in high-value bags but instead spent the money on a luxurious lifestyle

Rich Kids of Instagram star admits conning victims out of £200,000 in Hermes bag scam

Faith Kipyegon will try and become the first woman to run a sub-four minute mile

Faith Kipyegon: Kenyan ready to attempt sub-four minute mile

Humza Yousaf told LBC the UK could be "dragged into another war in the Middle East" based on 'dodgy intelligence and misinformation', drawing comparisons with the Iraq War.

Humza Yousaf warns UK 'may be dragged into war in the Middle East… based on dodgy intel’

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu (hanging out here in 2024) will play doubles together at the US Open

Emma Raducanu details cute friendship with Carlos Alcaraz

.

LIVE: 'They don't know what the f**k they are doing': Trump furious at Israel and Iran over ceasefire violations
Spanish authorities are pursuing murder as a line of enquiry after bodies were found around the Balearic Islands.

Spanish police reveal they may never identify five shackled bodies washed up on beach - as four arrests made
The driver threw drinks up to passengers

Delivery rider hailed a hero for tossing drinks into stranded Thameslink train

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III greets young artists during a reception at St James's Palace

King and Queen meet artists to celebrate 25 years of Royal Drawing School

The Princess Royal has officially opened a new coastguard centre at the King's former school.

Princess Anne opens new coast guard centre at King’s former school, replacing watchtower which Charles used
An artists impression of the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial in St James' Park in London

Gherkin architect Lord Foster wins bid to design national memorial to late Queen

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News