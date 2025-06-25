Tributes pour in as Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman dies after long illness

Eden Blackman and Tallia Storm. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Eden Blackman, best known for his time on Celebs Go Dating, has died following a long battle with illness, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Eden’s heartbroken family took to social media to pay tribute to the reality star.

Sharing a picture of 57-year-old Eden, the statement read: "We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Eden passed away on 21 June 2025, after carrying a long illness with quiet grace.

"Eden blazed through life with charm, mischief and a fire that was entirely his own, magnetic, stylish, sharp, impossibly handsome and always up for the adventure.

"Music was his first love and constant companion, a pulse that shaped who he was, and he carved his path through that world with instinct, passion and deep care for the people he worked with.

"Later he brought that same energy and wild spark to television, helping others shine. He championed people with sincerity, humour and encouragement, always wanting others to feel seen at their best.

"To know Eden was to be caught in his orbit - fun, unpredictable, vivid and full of life. He stood proud, laughed loudly and lived as only he could. We’ll carry his spirit with us always.

"We ask for privacy as we find our way through this loss, and thank you for your love and kindness."

Tributes poured in for the beloved reality star following the announcement.

Celebs Go Dating’s Paul C. Brunson wrote: "Sending love and deepest condolences. I never met Eden, but we were forever linked through Celebs Go Dating.

“He showed me kindness when he didn’t have to, and I’ll never forget it. May he rest in paradise."

Pop star and DJ Example added: "Eden believed in me years before I had any playlist action at the big radio stations. Many fond memories. A truly unique energy. Big love x."

Fearne Cotton posted: "The most charismatic, beautiful human. Will miss you always E X."

While Zoe Ball wrote: "dearest eden. always a gem, his smile, his energy. im so so sorry for your loss. holding you in our hearts tonight. deepest love goes out to you."