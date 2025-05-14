Celine Dion leaves fans heartbroken as star issues emotional message amid health battle

A video message from Celine Dion during the dress rehearsal and preview show of the first semi-final at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Celine Dion has left fans in bits after sharing a heartbreaking message ahead of Saturday’s Eurovision final.

The music icon was recently diagnosed with stiff person syndrome - which means her muscles are at risk of tensing uncontrollably.

The condition has forced Dion to step back from performing, despite fans calling for her to sing at the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.

Addressing her fans on Tuesday, Dion said: "I'd love nothing more than to be with you.

"Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart.

Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

“It's the country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary.

"Winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland in 1988, it was a life-changing moment for me and I'm so thankful for everyone who supported me.

"Now, 37 years later, I know. It's so beautiful and emotional to see Switzerland winning and hosting this incredible event once again.

"To the people of Switzerland, thank you for your love. This night is yours and I hope you feel as proud as I do."

It's safe to say fans have been left emotional by Dion’s heartfelt message, with one X user writing: "That was beautiful. Celine Dion's song is actually one of my favourite Eurovision songs.

"This tribute to Celine Dion's #Eurovision win in 1998 is emotional and beautiful. Well done #ESC2025 Proper respect to a legend."

While a second added: "What a true legend you are Celine Dion!"