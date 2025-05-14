Celine Dion leaves fans heartbroken as star issues emotional message amid health battle

14 May 2025, 14:11

A video message from Celine Dion during the dress rehearsal and preview show of the first semi-final at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.
A video message from Celine Dion during the dress rehearsal and preview show of the first semi-final at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Celine Dion has left fans in bits after sharing a heartbreaking message ahead of Saturday’s Eurovision final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The music icon was recently diagnosed with stiff person syndrome - which means her muscles are at risk of tensing uncontrollably.

The condition has forced Dion to step back from performing, despite fans calling for her to sing at the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday.

Addressing her fans on Tuesday, Dion said: "I'd love nothing more than to be with you.

"Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart.

Read more: Model Bella Hadid opens up about chronic illness that makes it 'hard to take a shower most days'

Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

“It's the country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary.

"Winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland in 1988, it was a life-changing moment for me and I'm so thankful for everyone who supported me.

"Now, 37 years later, I know. It's so beautiful and emotional to see Switzerland winning and hosting this incredible event once again.

"To the people of Switzerland, thank you for your love. This night is yours and I hope you feel as proud as I do."

It's safe to say fans have been left emotional by Dion’s heartfelt message, with one X user writing: "That was beautiful. Celine Dion's song is actually one of my favourite Eurovision songs.

"This tribute to Celine Dion's #Eurovision win in 1998 is emotional and beautiful. Well done #ESC2025 Proper respect to a legend."

While a second added: "What a true legend you are Celine Dion!"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An earthquake struck the Greek isles overnight.

Tsunami fears grow after 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Greek isles

A jet of water about 100ft high sprayed across Sneedhams Green in Matson, Gloucester, during the incident on Wednesday.

Shocking moment 100ft water jet sprays into the air as burst main leaves residential street flooded

Cherri-Ann Austin-Saddington was working at HMP The Verne in Portland, Dorset, when she became infatuated with sex offender Bradley Trengrove, 31

Besotted prison officer who had sex up to 40 times with 'exceptionally dangerous' rapist spared jail

Banknotes and coins on top of a council tax bill

Martin Lewis welcomes plans to consult on fairer council tax debt collection

Ms Ventura was in a decade-long relationship with Combs, 55, from around 2008

Diddy’s violent attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie played in full in court as he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges
John Mackey, 87, who was attacked in the street and left for dead for the sake of a box of cornflakes and a shepherd's pie.

Pictured: Pensioner, 87, 'killed in robbery of cornflakes and Shepherd's pie' as tributes pour in for 'proud Irishman'

A British teenager who faces life in Georgia prison accused of drug smuggling has revealed she is 'pregnant'.

Brit teenager, 18, who faces life in Georgia prison accused of drug smuggling tells court she is 'pregnant'

Child First nursery in Moulton, Northamptonshire.

Nursery staff member arrested on suspicion of sexual assault as Ofsted closes site

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Manchester United scrap annual awards dinner after torrid domestic season

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea in last summers transfer window. Football authorities have brought the deadline forward to 7pm

Transfer deadline day shake-up as Premier League confirms major change

Exclusive
Gary Lineker has deleted an Instagram story post he shared from the group Palestine Lobby, which said: "Zionism explained in two minutes" and featured an illustration of a rat.

Gary Lineker faces calls to be sacked over 'antisemitic' post as campaign group files official complaint

The Qatari Boeing 747, which now belongs to Donald Trump - but will it ever fly as Air Force One?

When will Donald Trump use his new $400m jet?

A general view outside a Natwest branch on February 06, 2025 in Altrincham, United Kingdom.

NatWest facing 100 million cyber attacks each month as experts reveal ‘staggering’ scale of digital crime

Galbraith has been jailed for 14 years

Drug dealer who killed two, including seven year-old-boy, in cannabis lab explosion jailed for 14 years

Bollards are seen at the site of a vandalised statue of Captain Cook in Edinburgh Gardens, St Kilda, Melbourne

Captain Cook monument removed from Melbourne park following repeated vandalism

April Jones

Father of April Jones dies without ever finding body of his daughter, five, who was kidnapped and murdered

Latest News

See more Latest News

Released Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander reunites with his family

How many hostages does Hamas still have?

The three Ukrainian nationals were arrested in Germany and Switzerland.

Three Ukrainian men arrested in Germany and Switzerland for plotting Russian ‘sabotage’ bomb attacks
Arthun, 16, has been missing since Saturday.

Police spot 'body' in sea as search continues for 'vulnerable' teen who vanished while swimming
Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years

Prisoners to be released after serving just a third of sentence in biggest 'shake-up' of sentencing laws in 30 years
Canada's Prime Minister has said his country's people are not impressed by the UK offering a second state visit to US President Donald Trump.

Canada ‘not impressed’ by Trump second UK state visit ‘given the circumstances’, PM Mark Carney says
The motorway is used by about 200,000 people per day, making it Britain's busiest

Britain’s busiest motorway closed after waste lorry overturned as thousands of motorists affected
People check a bus inside a crater in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2025.

Dozens dead, including 22 children, as Israel launches wave of strikes on Gaza

.

Inside the first 'Reform UK pub' where a pint will set you back just £2.60 as full price list revealed
Brave front line workers who keep Britain safe and treat the injured are subjected to frequent violent attacks

Attacked on the frontline every two minutes: LBC investigation uncovers shocking level of public sector assaults
Terror probe into 'arson' attacks at Keir Starmer's home as firebombs linked to 'hostile state involvement'

Terror probe into 'arson' attacks at Keir Starmer's home as firebombs linked to 'hostile state involvement'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

.

King and Prince of Wales to take part in elaborate ceremony as William becomes member of ancient royal order
Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025.

King says ‘collaboration better than conflict’ in call to help save planet

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the British Fashion Council at 180 Studios in central London, where she will present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Kate's show of support for Victoria: Princess picks Beckham outfit for fashion awards

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News