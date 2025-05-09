'I'm every woman': Chaka Khan describes upcoming West End musical about her life as 'greatest honour'

9 May 2025, 17:01

Chaka Khan has described an upcoming musical of her life as 'greatest honour'
Chaka Khan has described an upcoming musical of her life as 'greatest honour'. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Singer Chaka Khan has said a new musical about her life launching in London's West End is the "greatest honour".

I'm Every Woman The Chaka Khan Musical will launch at The Peacock Theatre in March 2026, covering the 72-year-old's life story and rise to fame.

Speaking about the production, the Queen Of Funk said: "Many of you know that my life has always influenced my music, but you may not know the full story.

’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical.
’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical. Picture: publicity handout

"I've lived a rich, beautiful, and sometimes difficult life, and now those experiences will come alive on stage in I'm Every Woman The Chaka Khan Musical.

"It's the greatest honour to have my journey and work celebrated in this way.

"London holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to share this moment with the fans who have sung, danced, and stood by me through it all.

"I've always wanted to inspire joy, truth, and love - and I know this musical will be filled with all of that and more. This is for you."

The play will follow Khan's 1970s beginnings with the funk band Rufus, to her solo success with hits such as I'm Every Woman, Ain't Nobody, and UK number one single I Feel For You, while also looking at her famous friendships with the likes of Prince, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Wonder.

Producer Adrian Grant said: "I'm excited to be bringing a stage show about the life of Chaka Khan to the West End.

"I grew up listening to hits such as Ain't Nobody and I Feel For You, with her powerhouse vocals and electric videos which have left an undeniable imprint on popular culture.

"My brilliant creative team cannot wait to present that energy on stage, with a bold and empowering new musical celebrating Chaka's legacy and amazing catalogue of songs."

Khan has had four UK top 10 singles and three UK top 40 albums, and will pay tribute to her collaborator Quincy Jones in a performance at the 2025 Montreux Jazz Festival, after receiving the global impact award at the O2 Silver Clefs last year.

The production is written by Nia T Hill and directed by Racky Plews, with choreography from Jade Hackett and casting by Debbie O'Brien, with casting to be announced.

The show will run from March 5 to March 28 2026, with tickets going on sale at 10am on May 19.

